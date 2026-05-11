The Biggest Jets Winners After Rookie Minicamp

Another year of Jets rookie minicamp is officially in the books. The Jets and their fanbase will be focused on organized team activities (OTAs), kicking off on Wednesday, May 27. That will be the first opportunity we see the rookies, undrafted, and veterans interact with each other.

Before we can look ahead to OTAs, we have to do a quick debrief on all the news that came out from the Jets’ practice facility in Florham Park, NJ. As we know, everyone was excited to see the Jets’ three first-round picks hit the practice field for the first time, but it was their fourth pick, Cade Klubnik, who stole the show and the headlines.

Below, we’ll talk about how Klubnik was one of the biggest winners from this weekend, along with a couple of other guys who took a nice, small step towards making a name for themselves at minicamp.

Cade Klubnik, QB

We just talked about him, so it's only right that we start with the rookie. With so much discussion about who will be the Jets’ QB2 this season, Klubnik is already showing that he might be the guy for the job.

The former Clemson quarterback has created a nice, palpable buzz around him, which the Jets hope he can carry into the next phases of the offseason, as OTAs are up next. Klubnik made a couple of nice throws during the Jets’ first 11-on-11 session, which reportedly included a rollout pass to UDFA WR Malik McClain, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Some very light, jogging 11 on 11 at Jets rookie camp — but Cade Klubnik did complete a pass down the field to… WR Sam Jackson. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 8, 2026

On the second day of minicamp, Klubnik was still making noise. He reportedly showcased his short and intermediate accuracy, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. That’s a good sign, as for any QB to be successful in the college or pros, you must be able to drive the football on intermediate routes and hit those layup throws.

If you can do that, it will open up the deep passing game, which is something he must improve on going forward. Klubnik doesn’t have the best arm strength, but he can still succeed with good timing and anticipation on his throws. According to Rosenblatt, Klubnik got the majority of the 11-on-11 reps, as the only other quarterback that the Jets had at minicamp was Jake Retzlaff. New York even gave him autonomy at the line of scrimmage during this setting.

While it's too early to give Klubnik the QB2 job, as the perfect world scenario would be a vet in that spot, so that former Clemson QB can redshirt this upcoming season, it's good to see him already taking strides in minicamp before things ramp up.

Lenny Krieg, K

In addition to the backup QB position, the starting kicker competition will be one to watch during OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp.

The Jets have three guys in Cade York, Lenny Krieg, and UDFA Will Ferrin all competing to get the starting job. York, a veteran, wasn’t present at the rookie minicamp, leaving Krieg and Ferrin to get a jumpstart.

NFL International - Australian punter Keegan Andrews holding for German kicker Lenny Krieg at Jets rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/HCwGLlSu0S — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) May 8, 2026

Between the two, the former European League of Football kicker, Krieg, took advantage of the reps and reportedly had a good showing on Friday. Ferrin, on the other hand, didn’t have the best start as he clanked one of his field goals off the uprights.

UDFA kicker Will Ferrin nailing the upright: pic.twitter.com/DPSN5ixdvI — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 8, 2026

Luckily, for him, it's not the end-all, be-all, as this competition is only getting started. He, along with Krieg, will have more opportunities to show that he could be the starter this season. The ultimate test will be whether these guys can do it in an NFL game. Krieg kicked in the preseason with the Atlanta Falcons last summer, going 1-for-2, with both attempts being 50-plus yards out.

Landon Young, OL and Jaden Heller, LB

While the rookies and undrafted free agents garner most of the attention, the rookie minicamp is a good opportunity for other undrafted rookies or vets to bet on themselves in hopes of getting signed to the 90-man roster and maybe make the 53-man roster.

For Landon Young and Jaden Heller, their gambles paid off, as both guys will now have a shot to make the 53-man roster or show enough to get put on the practice squad later this summer. New York reportedly signed Young, who has experience playing both guard and tackle, on Sunday, and waived wide receiver Mac Dalena.

Then on Monday, the team announced it had signed Heller, a linebacker, and parted ways with outside LB Ochaun Mathis. Considering their positions, both guys have a tall task ahead of them to make the 53-man roster.

All eyes will be on Landon Young to see if the veteran OL has what it takes to make the 53-man roster. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jets deserve praise for putting their best foot forward during the rookie minicamp to the point that they want another look at them. Now, that doesn’t mean these two will stay on the roster, as 90-man rosters are fluid during this time in the offseason.

Young has the O-line versatility to potentially give Max Mitchell, whom the Jets re-signed this offseason, a run for his money. Meanwhile, Heller’s job will be to show Gang Green that he could be a solid run defender and a contributor on special teams.

For a Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent, special teams is the easier avenue to show the coaches that you belong, whether that means being the best gunner or return specialist. That said, it will be fun to see whether these guys or someone else out of the blue becomes the training camp story to watch.