Jets NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

The New York Jets will hope to hit the jackpot over the next three days as the 2026 NFL Draft officially gets underway with the first round on Thursday night.

The Jets head into the NFL’s three-day extravaganza with nine selections, which includes two picks inside the top-20. New York head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have to hit home runs at Nos. 2 and 16 overall if they want fans to continue buying into the vision that the franchise is building.

At No. 2 overall, the Jets will likely be deciding between David Bailey or Arvell Reese. But at No. 16 overall, New York could go in a variety of directions, including wide receiver, cornerback or defensive tackle.

The last time the Jets had two first-round picks in the draft was in 2022, when they took Sauce Gardner at No. 4 overall and Garrett Wilson at No. 10 overall. Even though Gardner isn’t on the team anymore, Jets fans can say without a doubt that New York made the right call on both picks, instilling hope that lightning can strike twice.

New York Jets on SI will have a running draft tracker with all the information, news, and analysis from the Jets’ first pick at No. 2 all the way to the final pick at No. 242 in the seventh round, as well as any potential picks that they could add along the way.

Jets’ 2026 NFL Draft Tracker

Round 1, Pick 2:

Round 1, Pick 16 (via Colts):

Round 2, Pick 33:

Round 2, Pick 44 (via Cowboys):

Round 4, Pick 103:

Round 4, Pick 140:

Round 5, Pick 179:

Round 7, Pick 228:

Round 7, Pick 242: