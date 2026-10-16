How Week 6 Could Alter Jets' Trade Deadline Plans

The New York Jets are in rare territory going into Sunday's contest. With the trade deadline less than a month away, Gang Green must decide whether to be buyers, sellers, or stand pat with the current roster they have.

At 2-3, it's hard to determine exactly which way the Jets will go. After all, while they have been competitive in some games, they have yet to show they can beat top competition in order to place themselves in playoff contention.

That all can change on Sunday.

A showdown against their archrival New England Patriots could very well determine which side of the coin the Jets will fall on: buyers or sellers.

A chance to change the Jets' trajectory

New York knows how important Sunday's game is. It's not just a chance to get to .500 against the defending conference champions. It's the first chance the team has to show how far they have come as a roster and a coaching staff.

A win in Foxborough would be the signature win for head coach Aaron Glenn. It would quiet a lot of the animosity fans have for him. A victory would also be a sign for owner Woody Johnson to know that he ended up picking the right head coach.

"There's a premium on this one because it is our first one [in the division]," Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said on Wednesday. "I don't know how to exactly put it, but it's a big-ass game."

What a defeat would mean for the trade deadline

If the team is blown out in any way, shape or form, then there will certainly be something of a letdown. It would show general manager Darren Mougey that the team is not ready for true title contention and they would need more time to actually develop as a roster. It would also show the coaching staff is unable to make up for a talent deficiency against tough competition.

In the sense of the trade deadline, though, a loss would put the team close to the sellers' market. Players who may not be seen as a value to the organization may be moved: performers like Dane Belton, Kingsley Enagbare, or Harrison Phillips could be moved for draft capital.

It may seem like a long shot now, but at this time last year no one thought Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams were both going to be moved. And then they were after a dismal 1-7 start to the year.

If the Jets want to avoid a similar deadline to the one they had last year, they will need to win more games. And the easiest way to get on that board is to beat their arch rival in New England.

Should that happen, New York won't just come away with a massive win, they could reset their entire culture going forward.

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