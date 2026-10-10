Browns vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5

The Cleveland Browns are off to a surprising 3-1 start to their season, and now they'll hit the road to take on the 1-3 New York Jets.

If the Browns win this game, they'll improve to 4-1 and, all of a sudden, will have to be considered a legitimate team in the playoff race. Meanwhile, the Jets can get their season back on track with a victory.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Browns vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Braelon Allen OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Geno Smith UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+122)

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Braelon Allen OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

The Jets would be smart to lean on their running game in this matchup. The Browns have struggled to stop the run so far this season, ranking 26th in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed 4.6 yards per carry, which ranks 24th in the league.

Braelon Allen hasn't been extremely effective so far this season, but with no other options at running back, he'll get plenty of chances again on Sunday. Let's see if he can have a breakout performance in Week 5.

Geno Smith UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+122)

My No. 10-ranked player prop for the Week 5 edition of the Player Prop Countdown is for Geno Smith to NOT throw an interception:

You might be surprised to find out that Geno Smith has the second-lowest bad throw percentage amongst NFL quarterbacks this season, with just 9.1% of his pass attempts considered "bad throws". As a result, he has yet to throw an interception this season. Despite that, he's set as plus-money to not throw an interception against the Browns this weekend, so I'm going to put my faith in Geno and wager on him to not throw a pick on Sunday.

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+300)

My second prop for this game on the Player Prop Countdown is for KC Concepcion of the Browns to score a touchdown, which comes in at the No. 6 spot:

KC Concepcion hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he's leading all Browns pass catchers in targets this season with 28, five more than any other team. He now gets to face a Jets' secondary that ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate. It's time to bet on him to find the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

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