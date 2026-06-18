Huge Obstacle to Jets' Brendan Sorsby Chances Just Got Removed

All eyes will be on former Texas Tech quarterback Brandon Sorsby, who reportedly applied for the NFL supplemental draft earlier this week.

Sorsby, who was projected to be one of the top QBs in the 2027 draft, now finds himself going to the NFL a year earlier, stemming from the controversy surrounding his eligibility, as he admitted to betting on college and pro sports.

Teams like the Jets and other potential QB-needy teams are in an interesting position. Do you risk giving up a potential draft pick in the supplemental draft later this month? Or do you try your hand at waiting to see who declares for the 2027 NFL Draft?

Well, one thing we do know is that all 32 teams will be in attendance at Sorsby’s pro day on July 10, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The Jets’ brass and scouting department will get an up-close look at Sorsby to see if he warrants a pick.

Here's the full ESPN story on Brendan Sorsby leaving college football to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft, with reporting from @MikeReiss and @max_olson. https://t.co/tfkgeUBlSL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2026

And we also know one AFC team is already dropping out of the race for Sorsby, which could be good news for the Jets if they want the former Texas Tech QB. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Monday that the Browns are “unlikely to bid” on Sorsby.

Jets just inched closer to actually landing Brendan Sorsby

With the Browns bowing out of the race for Sorsby, it puts the Jets in a potentially favorable spot to take the former Texas Tech QB in the supplemental draft.

The supplemental draft is different than the NFL draft in that the league uses a lottery system to determine the order. The Browns and Jets would be in the first tier, comprised of teams that won six games or fewer last season.

The second tier is for teams that won at least seven games and missed the playoffs. The third tier is for playoff teams. From there, the league will hold a drawing for the tiers, which will be the draft order for the seven rounds.

The Browns and Jets would get the first shots at Sorsby, but that could come at a cost, as they would have to surrender a selection in the upcoming 2027 draft.

The Jets must decide whether the risks outweigh the potential rewards of adding Brendan Sorsby. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For example, Cleveland and New York are the only two teams with multiple selections in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, so their chances of landing Sorsby would be high if they wanted to give up a first.

But unlike the Jets, the Browns don’t need Sorsby. They have four QBs on their roster, including three either in their first or second years in the NFL (Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green).

Meanwhile, New York has Geno Smith (expiring deal), Bailey Zappe (futures deal), Cade Klubnik (rookie), and Brady Cook (UDFA). There’s a ton of uncertainty heading into 2027, so it would make sense for the Jets to entertain Sorsby.

In fact, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about potential interest in Sorsby at minicamp this week, and he responded with (h/t SNY Jets), "Focused on the guys that we have here now. I’m sure that’s something me and Moug will talk about."

Aaron Glenn is asked about Brendan Sorsby possibly entering the supplemental draft:



"Focused on the guys that we have here now. I'm sure that's something me and Moug will talk about." pic.twitter.com/R8nGAanzMd — SNY Jets (@snyjets) June 16, 2026

Given how the Jets’ QB2 competition has gone in organized team activities and minicamp, and the uncertainty about the position, the next few weeks should be quite interesting for New York.