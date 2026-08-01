Biggest Winners and Losers From First Jets Training Camp Practices

The first handful of training camp practices are in the books for the New York Jets. Through the initial three days of practices, the organization saw plenty of competition on both sides of the ball.

More importantly, the team was able to stay relatively healthy.

As is the case in any camp, there were clear winners and unfortunate losers through the opening sessions. While it's always important to remember that the first taste of action is never a true indicator of each player (for better or worse), it's still worth keeping track of.

So here we go. Here are New York's biggest winners and losers over the last week.

Winner: Geno Smith

In case it wasn't already clear, Geno Smith is a significant upgrade for the Jets at the quarterback position than Justin Fields. New York's quarterback room entirely is a significant upgrade for that matter.

But when it comes to Smith, he has played within the offensive structure well. He's been very accurate, made smart decisions, and has no problem sharing the ball to New York's aided receiving core. If anything, he looks like what an ideal journeyman quarterback. The kind who could win more games than people think.

Cade Klubnik has also been a pleasant positive to this point as well. But after a two-interception day on Saturday, it's clear that Smith isn't going to lose his job anytime soon.

Loser: D'Angelo Ponds

New York believes heavily in both the potential and mindset of its second-round corner D'Angelo Ponds. A calf injury suffered on the first day of practice isn't going to deter them from that thought process.

But it's still something that will hurt the Indiana product going into the 2026 season; especially if he wants to win the starting nickel job over Jarvis Brownlee. The Jets won't be giving Ponds the starting job just because of his draft status.

His injury is going to complicate matters for him, and force him to work even harder to catch up with the rest of the defense. Ponds is the kind of competitor to do that, but time is not on his side, even if he's only missed a week.

Winner: David Bailey

No rookie can be declared a superstar without suiting up in an actual NFL game. It's easy to see why the Jets believed in David Bailey's potential to become one, though. The Texas Tech product has been dominant throughout camp so far with his quick first step. He's proven to be well worth the second overall pick.

Even his run defense, considered a major weakness during the pre-draft process, looks far better than people gave him credit for in college.

Bailey is not a finished product, and his success without pads is not indicative of future stardom. But the fact he's flashed as well as he has shows just how giddy the Jets are going into the month of August.

And why Bailey could be the transformational star New York has been begging for.

Loser: Andre Cisco

Dane Belton keeps making plays at, or near the line of scrimmage. Minkah Fitzpatrick's range is already a huge help for New York's secondary. Even last year's fourth-round safety Malachi Moore has had his moments.

Re-signed safety Andre Cisco, though, hasn't had a key moment. His ball skills, once a calling card, seem to have dissipated. It's fair to remember that he is coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season, but in a competition battle at safety, the people who make more plays will get the increase in playing time.

Winner: Adonai Mitchell

The former second-round pick out of Texas isn picking off right where he left off during offseason workouts. Adonai Mitchell remains a beloved target for Smith, and always finds a way to get himself open. One thing that has been impressive, though, has been his improved hands.

A big issue for Mitchell at the start of his NFL career has been, even when he's able to get open, he struggles with concentration drops. That hasn't been the case with the Jets this camp. If anything, he's looked like the kind of second receiving option that NFL teams beg for.

And the Jets are thrilled he's still on his rookie deal for another two years.

Loser: Will McDonald

Bailey has been excellent to start. Jowon Briggs and Kingsley Enagbare all have had their moments as well. Because of that, it only highlights the quiet start that Will McDonald has had. There is, of course, a difference between a player selected with the second overall pick, and one who was taken with the 15th pick.

But McDonald hasn't stood out at all through the first practices. He hasn't looked like the player who is going to lead the team in sacks for a third straight year. One that needs a new deal after this season as well.

It's still early, but McDonald will need to do more over the next month to show he can be an every-down player.

Winner: Kenyon Sadiq

New York is going to utilize both Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq in their tight end room. Both are quality pass catchers that the team likes. When it comes to the 16th overall pick, though, the Jets clearly see something more.

Despite missing all of OTAs and mandator minicamp, it looks like Sadiq hasn't missed a beat. Despite a bad drop on Thursday, the Oregon product has gotten open consistently and already looks like a matchup nightmare in team drills. Gang Green knows it too.

Sadiq is a player that's only getting better with each practice.