I Need to See More From Jets' First-Round Edge Rusher at Training Camp (But Not the One You Might Think)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — David Bailey is the new belle of the ball. The second-overall pick from April's draft has turned heads in camp for his pass-rushing ability. Every day he makes one play on the quarterback that has fans and reporters saying one thing:

"Wow."

Bailey's arrival has been well documented. What hasn't been, though, is another first-round edge rusher with similar strengths and weaknesses.

While Will McDonald has been the team's best pass rusher over the last few years, his silence at the start of camp is becoming hard to ignore.

McDonald's silent start to camp

When the Jets walked into training camp last week, the one thing surrounding McDonald were the pounds he put on to better fit in New York's defense. The reason for the bulk-up, according to him, was to become a better run defender.

"I bulked up a little bit and obviously I'm going to use that more in the run game," McDonald said. "Obviously, there is room for improvement in my run game, so that's another thing I'm really big on."

Without those added pounds, McDonald was one of the worst run defenders in the league. His liability hurt the Jets as well. New York was ranked as the fourth-worst group against the run last year with significant problems setting the edge.

McDonald's profile as an athletic but thin edge rusher left him as a net liability despite his team-leading eight sacks in 2025. Those sacks, though, didn't come as consistently as in his 2024 breakout season A four-sack game against the Cleveland Browns was half of his entire total for the year.

While there is always room on a roster for a player who can get to the quarterback in bunches, the Iowa State product hasn't done enough during camp to show he can be the every-down player the Jets sorely need at edge rusher.

Even if the team is confident (but not bullish) on his upcoming season.

"I envision him being a good player for us," Glenn said. "And whatever capacity that we're going to have him in, I feel like he's going to be a good player for us."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement from the coaching staff. But then again, it's not like the Jets haven't been attuned to what McDonald has done well and what he's struggled with.

"Pass rushing has always been his wheelhouse," Glenn said. "And I think you guys know, I know, he knows that his improvement has been the run game. Listen, he came in this year, he's 240 pounds, he looks really good, I know you guys see that. He took it upon himself to understand, have awareness of where I have to improve at, and I have no doubt in my mind he's going to get better in that aspect."

With Bailey's emergence, McDonald's importance to the team remains the same. New York needs at least two edge rushers who can get after the quarterback. But with each passing practice, the lack of big plays from the team's former first-round pick is alarming.

And adds a new wrinkle to the team's defensive line. They'll need more from McDonald, and they need to see it sooner rather than later.

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