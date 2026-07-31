David Bailey Hype Explodes to Begin Training Camp: What Early Buzz Means for His Jets Outlook

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Developing young prospects is never an exact science. Factors such as scheme deployment, intangibles, and roster fit can derail a promising young player.

But for the Jets, the work put forth by second overall pick David Bailey might just make him the ideal man to help turn the tide of the organization. Selected as the best rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft, Bailey is tasked with producing right away for a Jets team that was one of the worst at getting after the passer a year ago.

In just two days at training camp, though, Bailey is showing not just to be the real deal as a pass rusher, but as the kind of prospect that can change everything for the Jets going forward.

In Thursday's practice, Bailey recorded three unofficial sacks and added a multitude of pressures to go along with his dominant day. He was completely unblockable at times and was the best player on the field with his high motor and lightning-quick get-off, stealing the show.

"(David's) everything that we expect him to be," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice.

"He's everything that we expect him to be."



Aaron Glenn talks about what he saw from David Bailey and the Jets' edge rushers today: pic.twitter.com/NL8JM23ufa — SNY Jets (@snyjets) July 30, 2026

More importantly, though, his performance has some of New York's biggest stars being unable to stop talking about him.

Buzz surrounding David Bailey grows as training camp continues

New York walks into camp this year with two of the bright young tackles in the game. Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou are celebrated in a way that makes Jets fans think they have their bookend players along the offensive line for years to come.

What Bailey did to them on Thursday, therefore, should not be overlooked. And after practice, another member of the offensive line couldn't help but marvel not only at Bailey's skill, but at the work being done against his teammates.

"They think he's a pain in the (EXPLETIVE)," starting guard Joe Tippmann said of Bailey when talking about Fashanu and Membou. "He can move. Definitely a great player. As a young guy, he’s impressive.”

"He's impressive"



Joe Tippmann on David Bailey pic.twitter.com/U7pfo5Gatd — SNY Jets (@snyjets) July 30, 2026

Bailey has made life hard for the Jets' tackles. Members of the team's improved defense also understand what they could do for them throughout the season. An elite pass rusher like Bailey opens opportunities for everyone else.

“Bailey is a phenomenal pass rusher and great person," linebacker Jamien Sherwood said. "He stands out in the way he walks and talks.”

New York's top pick is feasting on opposing offensive linemen during practice. It may still be early, but it sets a good precedent going forward, not just for him, but for the unit as a whole.

David Bailey's training camp outlook going forward

It's important to remember that as dominant as Bailey has looked, the pads have yet to come on in training camp. He will have to show that his burst off the line and physicality do not go away with a few extra pounds of pads.

Bailey will get that chance over the weekend when the team begins their CBA-approved padded practice. But it's also a reason why, for as dominant as the Texas Tech product looked, the Jets won't be crowning him just yet.

"I think we all understand through these acclimation days, we're still in shorts, but just to be able to see the energy and the speed and the quickness off the edge, and the ability to hold a strong edge and the way that (Bailey) wants to play the run game, it's everything that I imagined from that player," Glenn said.

It's hard for fans not to be giddy over what they saw Thursday, though. If Bailey is anything close to the dynamic player he was at practice during the regular season, then the Jets will have a cornerstone of the franchise for the next decade.

And may finally have a chance to end their ongoing playoff drought.