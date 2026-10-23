Isaiah Davis's Jets Future on the Line With Breece Hall Officially Questionable vs. Dolphins

Even though Isaiah Davis didn't enter the 2026 NFL season with high expectations, it's safe to say that his start to the campaign has been a disappointment. The former 2024 fifth-round pick went from rarely being used early in the season to being unproductive when he finally got the ball in his hands last week, leaving his future in the Jets' lineup up in the air, to say the least.

Davis has been operating as the Jets' RB2 behind Braelon Allen during Breece Hall's absence, but it's safe to say that he could be bumped down the pecking order soon. Hall has been back at practice this week (albeit in a limited fashion) as he battles back from a quadriceps injury, and even though he's still questionable, head coach Aaron Glenn left the door open for New York's RB1 to play in Week 7 (h/t SNY Jets).

"We'll take it all the way to Sunday and see how (Breece) feels," Glenn told reporters on Friday.

AD Mitchell is a full go and will play on Sunday



Breece Hall will practice again today and the Jets will "take it all the way to Sunday to see how he feels" pic.twitter.com/fU5qQaTFc0 — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 23, 2026

Whether or not Hall plays against the Dolphins, one thing is clear: Davis is running out of time to soldify his role in the Jets' backfield. If he can't find a way to showcase his value on Sunday afternoon, it might be time for Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey to think about turning the page.

Isaiah Davis is running out of time to prove himself to the Jets

After four touchless appearances to begin the season, the Jets finally trusted Davis with nine carries between Weeks 5 and 6.

Unfortunately, he was anything but productive, averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt—a significant drop-off from the 5.6 yards he averaged in his first two seasons with Gang Green. Allen has thrived as the lead rusher in Hall's absence, amassing 253 rushing yards and a touchdown on 55 carries in his last three starts. It would be foolish not to continue using him even when Hall returns, adding to the uphill battle ahead of Davis.

Braelon Allen's breakout gives the Jets more reasons to use him over Isaiah Davis when Breece Hall returns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Davis's 19 receiving yards on two catches aren't abysmal, the pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield will be sparse (or even nonexistent) once Hall returns and takes back the bulk of them. After all, Hall is averaging 4.4 targets per game in his career, and his 10 targets this season are almost as many as Davis and Allen have combined (16) despite not having played since Week 3.

It's pretty clear Davis is in danger of being on the outside looking in, underscoring the importance of maximizing his opportunities against the Dolphins this weekend. He could have a decent chance to do so, given that Miami allows the 17th-most rushing yards on the fourth-most rushing attempts per game this season.

Backup plans in case of another dud?

No matter who's on the field this weekend, it's crucial for Davis to show the Jets the best that he has to offer. The South Dakota State product will be heading to free agency in less than two years, and given his limited role, he needs to make the most of every touch he gets to show New York that he needs to be part of its long-term plans.

If Davis continues to disappoint, though, it might be time for the Jets to consider replacement options.

For example, Kene Nwangwu has played exclusively on special teams this season, but the Jets could consider throwing a few carries his way if Davis's struggles persist. His stats weren't eye-popping, but Nwangwu did have 49 rushing yards and two first downs on 13 carries for New York last season.

The Jets might want to consider expanding Kene Nwangwu's workload to help with their backfield depth concerns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also undrafted rookie RB Al-Jay Henderson on the practice squad. The 23-year-old runner hasn't been elevated from the taxi squad yet, but he is an interesting option after recording 1,833 rushing yards on 386 carries, 419 receiving yards on 44 catches and 17 total TDs in his last two seasons at the University of Buffalo.

Outside help is also an option as the 2026 NFL trade deadline looms on Tuesday, Nov. 10. They likely won't be chasing a big name like Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, but more realistic-yet-effective targets like the Buccaneers' Kenneth Gainwell or the Titans' Tyjae Spears could be on the table. That's without even mentioning how more targets could become available over the next two weeks.

At the end of the day, the Jets have multiple options—both internal and external—if Davis's inefficiency continues. Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins might be his last chance to prove his worth, and if he can't step up then, there might not be much runway left for Davis in Gotham.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.