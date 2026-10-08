What's Changed (and What Hasn't) About the Jets' Practice Squad 1 Month Into NFL Season 

New season, same results for the Jets. After an offseason filled with promise and hope for an improved team, Gang Green finds itself in a familiar position after four games: last in the AFC East with a 1-3 record.

While there’s still time for the Jets to turn their season around, things aren’t looking so bright in Gotham. Injuries to both sides of the ball have derailed the team, forcing general manager Darren Mougey to constantly make moves to strengthen the depth.

As a result, the Jets' practice squad has undergone significant changes since it was first announced at the start of September, and this article breaks down all the moving pieces.

What has changed with the Jets’ practice squad through four games?

With that said, let’s take a look at the practice squad when it was first announced compared to what it looks like today.

Initial Jets practice squad

CB Mory Bamba

OL Brant Banks

WR Cam Cooper

DB Jordan Clark

DL Paschal Ekeji

OL Marquis Hayes

DL Jack Heflin

RB Al-Jay Henderson

LB Jaden Keller

EDGE Nate Lynn

OL Kohl Levao

WR Malik McClain

OL Xavier Newman-Johnson

DL Payton Page

WR Jamaal Pritchett

LB Troy Teeder

K Jason Sanders

LB Trevin Wallace

CB Samuel Womack III

QB Bailey Zappe

Current Jets practice squad (Oct. 8)

CB Mory Bamba

OL Brant Banks

DB Jordan Clark

OL Nick Dawkins

DL Paschal Ekeji

K Blake Grupe

TE Cody Hardy

RB Al-Jay Henderson

WR Tyler Johnson

LB Jaden Keller

QB Will Levis

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

OL Jimmy Morissey

DL Payton Page

WR Sterling Shepard

EDGE Nathan Voorhis

CB Samuel Womack III

Who remains and who’s gone?

Bamba, Banks, Clark, Ekeji, Henderson, Keller, Page, and Womack are the eight players who have been on the practice squad since the beginning of the season. Of the eight, Keller is the only one who's been elevated to the 53-man roster, playing 15 special teams snaps in last week's loss to the Bears.

While Clark hasn’t been elevated, he signed to the active roster following the injury to Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Clark played 17 snaps on special teams before being released and signed back to the practice squad last week.

If another injury occurs to the linebackers or safeties room, we should expect Clark and Keller to either be elevated or signed to the active roster. For the others, meanwhile, it’s hard to say that they’ll be brought up anytime soon.

Jordan Clark will likely remain one of the Jets' most important practice squad players this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Jets have a tight rotation at cornerback, defensive line, and offensive line, there are two reasons for them to see playing time: more injuries or a late-season scenario in which New York is eliminated from playoff contention.

The Jets moved on from Cooper, Hayes, Newman and Zappe. Cooper, Hayes, and Zappe remain free agents, while Newman is on the Patriots' practice squad. New York briefly had John Saunders Jr. on the unit, but released him last week.

Jets who’ve signed to the active roster

Heflin, Levao, Lynn, McClain, Pritchett, Sanders and Wallace have all signed to the active roster. Heflin was called up and has played 24 defensive snaps in two games after David Onyemata was placed on injured reserve. He hasn’t made much of an impact yet, though, leaving Heflin's spot on the active roster uncertain once Onyemata returns.

With numerous injuries to the receivers room, New York signed McClain and Pritchett to bolster New York’s depth at the position. McClain has appeared in 19 offensive snaps over two games, but he hasn’t made the most of his opportunity, as he still hasn't been targeted.

Pritchett hasn’t played on offense, but he was tasked with kick return duties in Week 3 and returned one for 27 yards. If Pritchett wants to stay, he’ll have to step it up, as with Kene Nwangwu back, there isn’t much room for him.

With Grupe unable to instill confidence in the coaching staff, the team rolled with Sanders for the kicking job in Week 1. Converting on seven of his attempts over four games, Sanders has established himself as New York’s starting kicker.

New faces worth monitoring in October

The Jets have added nine players to the practice squad, but only Grupe and Shepard are worth keeping an eye on.

Despite earning a roster spot, Grupe didn’t attempt a single kick for the Jets. Clearly, the Jets weren’t impressed with his play in practice and turned to Sanders, who took advantage of the opportunity.

But stashing Grupe on the practice squad is a bit eye-opening. While you can say it’s for emergency depth, you could argue they did this so that there’s still pressure on Sanders to perform well, or he, too, could end up losing the spot.

What Jason Sanders does moving forward could impact how long Blake Grupe remains on the Jets' practice squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Shepard brings plenty of experience to a receiver corps that has dealt with injuries. So far, he’s played in two games, recording one catch (on two targets) for three yards and converting a two-point attempt.

Once Cooper and Mitchell come back, Shepard will likely stay on the practice squad. But if Isaiah Williams doesn’t build on last week's performance, don’t be surprised if New York calls on Shepard to take some of his reps.

Not everyone is waiting on an injury to create an opportunity. Players like Bamba and Voorhis are developmental projects the team hopes will become contributors down the road.

Ultimately, this Jets practice squad offers a perfect blend of serviceable backups, emergency depth, and developmental players. While the group has changed considerably, it still gives New York options to turn to.

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