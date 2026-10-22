Jets' Biggest Need Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline Is Painfully Obvious

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's early defensive success this season should be commended ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Dolphins.

There is little true superstar talent among the group, and yet the Jets remain a top-10 unit against the pass and in points allowed. They also rank 11th this season in total yards allowed—the mark of a unit continuing to improve despite seeing quality offenses on their schedule.

But as improved as the unit has been this season, Gang Green's defense still has one glaring hole, and that is the one position the Jets will need to target as we get closer to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Jets must bolster defensive line's interior before trade deadline

For all the success the Jets' defense has had this year, one group that has been an unequivocal disappointment has been the interior defensive line.

New York isn't generating enough pressure this season. Some will point to a low sack total from Will McDonald IV, or the hit-and-miss display from second-overall pick David Bailey, but the reality is the defensive interior is just as much to blame.

Consider the Jets' most recent loss. The Patriots chipped Gang Green's edge rushers because they understood the team did not have enough interior linemen who could get after quarterback Drake Maye. New England's strategy paid off, as Maye was hit sparingly throughout the 26-19 win.

The collection of T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs just hasn't been good enough.

T'Vondre Sweat's presence hasn't elevated the Jets' defensive line as much as the team hoped. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, Phillips and Briggs have been two of the worst defensive tackles in the league this season. That shows in New York's run defense, allowing 123.0 rushing yards per game (23rd). If the Jets want to be competitive defensively down the stretch, this group will need to improve.

And it's important to add some added help to the unit as well.

Reinforcements are needed

As November nears, several defensive tackles are expected to be shopped around the trade market before the deadline. Eagles tackle Moro Ojomo has a much better history of getting after the passer; Buccaneers All-Pro Vita Vea is an all-around star; and the Commanders' Daron Payne has Pro Bowl pedigree over his career.

These three players may not be options for general manager Darren Mougey and the Jets ahead of this trade deadline, but they do highlight an improved market for the team to potentially dip their toes into if it gets to that point.

Jets GM Darren Mougey should have plenty of options to improve the defensive line's interior between now and Nov. 10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of that will depend on what the Jets do on the field over the next two weeks. If the Jets beat both the Dolphins and Raiders, it would move Gang Green to 4-4 and put them in the driver's seat to compete for talent as the second half of the year begins.

Going 2-0 in that stretch would put the Jets in a good spot to add a defensive tackle to their weaker group. Anything less, and a solution to the Jets' defensive tackle problem could be punted to the 2027 offseason.

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