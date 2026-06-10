Jets' Biggest Defensive Priority Coming Into Focus at OTAs

It always comes back to the quarterback position for the New York Jets. Not only is the team trying to locate a future one for the long-term health of the offense, but their defense is trying to figure out a way to stop opposing ones.

Last year they did a poor job of that. In 2025, the Jets gave up the most passing touchdowns in the league, and set a dubious NFL record by not recording an interception all year. Throw any reason for the group's poor play against the pass and all would fit as legitimate reasons why.

Poor coaching? Bad players? A late season trade of a two-time All-Pro? Check, check and check.

That's why the Jets spent millions of dollars this offseason (and a few late-round draft picks) to aid them in their goal of improving the back-end of their defense. And one key part of the unit is already showing out during OTAs.

Jets are invested in righting turnover woes on defense

There's a common denominator among all great defenses in the modern NFL. All of them force turnovers at a high rate, and all confuse the quarterback into make unnecessary mistakes. That's what the Jets are striving to be in 2026. And they might just have the players to do it.

Starting in the back-end, New York acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, an All-Pro player in his own right, to anchor the secondary. All it cost the team was a seventh-round draft pick. Fitzpatrick brings 21 interceptions to the team over eight seasons. He's been among the most premier players at his position for close to a decade.

The goal for Fitzpatrick is simple: get the defense in the right position against the pass, and make plays that turn the tide of the game.

It's something that the Jets are confident he'll be able to do.

"That's one of the reasons we got him here," Glenn said of Fitzpatrick's playmaking ability. "We want guys that can get their hands on the ball, we want guys that can make plays and we also want guys that when things break down, have the instincts to get us right back where we need to be, give us another chance to have another play. And he's done that throughout his career, so I'm expecting the same."

Of course, players aren't the only reason for turnarounds. If New York wants to be feared as a unit, their play-caller will need to show himself up to the ask. For Glenn, the 2026 campaign is as much about getting his defense on the right track than it is winning games. Especially if play-calling is truly Glenn's "superpower" as he said at the 2026 Scouting Combine.

The good news for New York is that their defense understands what went wrong last year. Prominent leaders have talked about the changes made from the previous year, and of Glenn as a play-caller.

"I think the main proponent of AG's defense is putting the quarterback in a blender, making it really tough on him whether that's through disguises, through pressure, through drafting guys like DB (David Bailey), who is an elite edge rusher," Fitzpatrick said. "It's just finding ways to put pressure on him and make him make mistakes, and I think that's kind of the main proponent of it."

New York needs more turnovers next season, and they need to find a way to make the lives of quarterbacks miserable. Players like Fitzpatrick will help with the turnover problem. Coaching like Glenn's should solve the quarterback issue.

If the Jets are to win this year, both points will need to be solved or else New York's pass defense will continue to disappoint.