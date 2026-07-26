Analyzing VJ Payne's Outlook With Jets Before Training Camp

As the New York Jets prepare for the start of training camp on Saturday, a lot of eyes will be on the rookie class as the newest members in Gang Green continue to get up to speed and showcase their skills with the pads set to come off.

Kansas State safety VJ Payne was the last player the Jets selected in the draft with the 228th overall pick in the seventh round. While most seventh-round picks typically do not generate a lot of excitement from a fan base, Payne is not like most seventh-rounders.

Along with his speed and versatility of being able to line up in the box, over the slot and split safety, Payne amassed 207 combined tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, one sack and a fumble recovery during his four-year career at Kansas State.

There may be other rookies on this team who will likely garner some more attention at training camp than Payne, but it is still going to be difficult to overlook a player who NFL.com projected to be a fourth or fifth-round selection and is plenty capable of making plays on the field.

Contract status

Payne signed a four-year, $4,538,176 contract with the franchise, including a $158,176 signing bonus, per Spotrac. He will certainly have his work cut out for him in a stacked position group complete with veterans and depth, but the intangibles and overall body of work from his time with Kansas State should give him a fighting chance.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Payne ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is unheard of for someone of his size (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) at the safety position. He also measured as the second-tallest safety in the draft class and had the longest arm length of any defensive back in 2026.

Seventh-rounder V.J. Payne has big-time speed for a 6-3 safety. At the combine, he ran 4.40, reaching 23.2 mph.



Measured at 6'3¼" (2nd-tallest safety in 2026) and had the longest arm length of any DB in 2026 (33¾").#Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 25, 2026

This was a Jets team that struggled immensely to create takeaways last season, becoming the first team in league history without a single interception in a season. Payne's experience as a starter during his collegiate career and playmaking ability make him a clear steal on paper and someone who has the potential to fix some of these defensive issues that have plagued the Jets.

Payne has not exactly stood out in offseason team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, but he definitely should not be overlooked. After all, ESPN ranked him as the 11th-best safety in the 2026 class and the 124th player overall, and there is no reason to believe he is not capable of living up to that contract and showing what other teams missed out on by passing him up.

Where VJ Payne stands in Jets depth chart

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back VJ Payne (DB44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into training camp, Payne is currently listed behind Andre Cisco and Malachi Moore on the depth chart and is not in the best position to make the 53-man roster as things currently stand. After all, the safety room has been completely overhauled and has become one of the more intriguing position battles on the entire team.

Veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick is a no-brainer in the starting lineup, but he is not the only one who stands out in this group. Cisco is a dark horse to start opposite of Fitzpatrick, while Moore had the second-most tackles (101) on the team last season. Dane Belton, meanwhile, is arguably coming off his best season to date with the New York Giants and was one of the most reliable tackling safeties last season.

At this point, it seems likely that Payne is destined for the practice squad to make room for other players on this roster. He can still compete for a spot on defense if his versatility and playmaking skills stand out in training camp, but his speed and athleticism could also help him pursue a role as a special teams player on kick and punt coverage.

What VJ Payne must do to win a spot on Jets' 53-man roster

While rookies like David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds are each projected to start this season, Payne should not be left out of the conversation of newcomers who can make an impact on this Jets team.

He is obviously not going to be a starter to begin his career and may not even make the initial 53-man roster, but Payne's versatility in coverage and durability in college speak to a player who has the upside to become a key player in Gang Green if he can have a strong enough impression at training camp or develop the skills necessary and turn into a standout on special teams.

Payne still needs to work on his tackling and cut back on the pass interference penalties he was flagged for in college, but he offers a lot of optimism to this secondary. He is already facing a deficit on the depth chart with his inexperience in a talented secondary, but if Payne can eliminate any concerns and showcase his athleticism and ability to create takeaways in training camp, he can certainly improve his case.

Verdict

There is no denying the steal that New York got with Payne in the seventh round and that he is more than capable of backing that selection up, whether it is immediately or with some additional development this season.

With Fitzpatrick and Belton joining the fold and the decision to re-sign Cisco, this Jets secondary does not have many spots for the taking going into training camp. While a concerning minicamp has led to Moore standing out as the team's biggest concern, all signs currently point to Payne taking a backseat and being demoted to the practice squad to begin his rookie season.

While Payne's best shot of locking up a roster spot may be on special teams, he is going to need a strong training camp regardless. He has a bright outlook for someone who was selected in the seventh round, but he appears destined for the practice squad coming out of a lackluster offseason program so far.