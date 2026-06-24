Jets' Breece Hall Expectations Are Complicated Despite Extension

It wasn't like the New York Jets really had a choice.

When the organization agreed to terms with running back Breece Hall on a three-year, $43.5 million contract in May, it ended what seemed to be a months-long standoff between the Jets and their top offensive player.

Coming off a career year in 2025 with his first 1,000-yard season, now was the time for Hall to cash in with a big payday. More importantly, though, it kept him focused heading into offseason workouts. Now, all Hall has to focus on is playing up to his potential.

"It was extremely important," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said during OTAs. "He’s somebody that we wanted to be here. To be able to get that done and to get that out of his mind so that he can just go out there and play his game now, that’s always a good thing for us."

Hall is in line for another big year with New York. But finding fair expectations for the former second-round pick may be more complex than people realize.

What are fair expectations for Breece Hall heading into 2026 season?

Hall is not like most running backs. Compared to stars like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, who are judged solely on how many yards rushing they gain, Hall's skill set focuses on his overall skills. His abilities as a pass catcher are just as important as those of a runner.

That's why fair expectations are difficult to break down for the Iowa State product, even if he's thrilled to be a member of the Jets for the long term.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with the Jets, Hall said. Through it all, this organization and our fanbase have continued to believe in me. This is where I want to be. I believe in what we’re building, and I’m appreciative of Woody [Johnson], Darren [Mougey], and AG [Glenn] for their continued trust in me. Let’s get to work.

New York has preached all offseason that it wishes to have a running back-by-committee ground attack. That means Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis - longstanding backups behind Hall - will be given chances throughout the season to make their own mark as well.

Hall, though, is the catalyst. And a piece that new offensive coordinator Frank Reich is thrilled to work with.

“Knowing how good the offensive line looked, obviously, you got a running back and receiver in Garrett (Wilson) and Breece that are really good players, a tight end room that’s very strong,” Reich said. “There was a lot to like about looking at this team, looking at this opportunity in front of us.”

In many ways, Hall can be compared to the all-purpose running backs like Marshall Faulk, Brian Westbrook, or even Christian McCaffrey to a lesser extent. If he were to rush for only 800 yards but put up close to 800 yards receiving, would that constitute a bad season? What if he posts a similar season to last year, where he's non-existent at times in the passing game but rushes for 1,000 yards again?

For Hall, the numbers will be important. But how he gets those numbers will be up for debate. His contract is paying him as one of the top running backs in the game. While that may lead fans to push for a Barkley or Henry-type of year, the reality is Hall's game is so much more than people realize.

And in that case, numbers aren't the only thing that he'll need to produce. Big moments, efficiency, and consistency will also be heavily focused on when breaking down Hall's game in 2026.

He's shown the potential to do just that. But if he wants to be worthy of the lucrative extension he received, the Jets will need more than what they got in 2025.