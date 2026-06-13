Jets' Braelon Allen Makes Surprise Weight Admission at OTAs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In NFL history, there have always been a rare blend of bigger running backs who fans felt would have been better served player a different position.

Hall-of-Famers like Jerome Bettis were listed at 255 pounds during his playing days: heavier than the likes of Brian Urlacher and even Ray Lewis. Christian Okoye, also known as the "Nigerian Nightmare" was bigger than the likes of Junior Seau and Sam Mills during his era.

The New York Jets have a big running back of their own. His name: Braelon Allen.

And he somehow got even bigger than last season.

Braelon Allen's shocking weight announcement

Last season, the former Wisconsin running back weight around 240 pounds. This meant he was around the same size as the following All-Pro caliber linebackers: Philadelphia Eagles' Zack Baun, San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner, and Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith.

Already, Allen had a distinct advantage going into the 2026 season. Yet somehow he got even bigger, being listed close to 250 pounds in a shocking admission on Wednesday.

"The most recent (testing) was by far my best," Allen said. "The most lean muscle I've had, the lowest body fat. Perfect symmetry in both my legs and arms. Everything looked exactly how we wanted it to."

Despite his size, Allen has yet to break out as a pro. Entering his third season with the Jets, the 22-year-old has averaged less than four yards per carry and is coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season. He suffered an ACL sprain in his knee early in September of last year which cost him the remaining three months of football.

Now, he's back feeling even better, and ready to use his new-found muscle to run over the competition. Literally.

“The biggest I’ve ever been, the strongest, the fastest I’ve ever been. So I got to give a lot of credit to the staff here,” Allen said after Wednesday’s OTA practice. “I mean this is quite literally the best I’ve ever felt."

New York is hoping Allen's physicality will be something the team can use throughout the upcoming season. Despite paying star running back Breece Hall last month, the organization is still preparing to use a "by-committee" approach to their running back room.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing him get out in camp and be a part of that three-headed monster I call them as far as running backs," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday. "So, it's good to see him moving around. Obviously, we hate to see him go down with the injury, but, man, it's good to see him out there with us."

Like the power running backs of the past, Allen is listed at a weight that is closer to an undersized defensive end than a running back. He towers over opposing off-ball linebackers in a way few have over the years.

But a position change isn't coming anytime soon. And the Jets need Allen to show he's more than just in the best shape of his life. They need to see him take the next step to become the kind of feared runner big backs can be.