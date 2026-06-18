Jets, Breece Hall Open Up About 'Positive Jealousy' Following Knicks' Title Run

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- They're the talk of the town.

The New York Knicks rolled through the NBA Playoffs and claimed their first championship in 53 years, ending one of the longest title droughts in New York City sports history. But as the city celebrates the Knicks with a historic parade down the Canyon of Heroes Thursday, the New York Jets are taking notes.

Gang Green already owned the longest title drought in the city, but now that they've seen the Knicks do it, the organization knows anything is possible. And that there are plenty of takeaways to implement from the Knicks this season.

"That was beautiful," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday. "I think those guys were down in a number of games that they've played, and you think about how they operated in that first quarter and second quarter, then that third quarter, man, it was a totally different team."

Everyone in New York City can't get enough of the Knicks. That's just adding more fuel to the fire for Gang Green as they prepare for their own season coming up.

Jets talk 'positive jealousy' over Knicks

Jets running back Breece Hall was one of many members of the Jets who followed the Knicks' title run. Not only was he in attendance at the Knicks' Game 5 victory that clinched the championship, but he was joined by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While Hall is certainly excited for the Knicks and their championship, he can't help but feel a bit sour as well.

"There's definitely positive jealousy because I want my team to be able to do that as well," Hall said.

Hall later explained he had close relationships with Knicks players like forward Mikal Bridges and backup point guard Tyler Kolek. How the Knicks came together during the playoffs has left many teams across sports looking to replicate it.

More than anything, though, the Jets just want to see their fans celebrate them in a way that the Knicks became revered in the city.

"I think that's a special thing, to see the energy and just how devoted the fans are to the team and the city," Geno Smith said. "It gives us a little bit of added motivation. We're motivated already, but, man, just watching those guys win that championship, it has to do something for you as a competitor."

Before the Knicks' title, it had been over 15 years since a New York City-based team last won a championship in the core four sports (football, baseball, basketball, hockey). When the Giants last won Super Bowl XLVI, it was the city's third title since the turn of the decade.

Nonetheless, Jets fans hope that the Knicks' title run will start a new winning tradition in the city.