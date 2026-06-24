Jets Defender Needs a Miracle to Make Roster Following Minicamp

Since the New York Jets’ defense struggled to contain the run, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-most) and ranking near the bottom of the league with just 26 sacks, general manager Darren Mougey prioritized bolstering the defensive line in the offseason. Mougey and the Jets’ brass added T’Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, and David Bailey to the mix.

While the revamped unit appears much stronger on paper and aims for better production, these roster moves have pushed Eric Watts to the back of the depth chart.

The former Connecticut Husky surprised many in his rookie season by making the team as an UDFA and earning a consistent rotational role. In the 2024 season, Watts appeared in 14 games (231 defensive snaps), recording 13 total tackles and five hurries.

However, Watts spent the majority of this past season on the practice squad, playing in just four games in the latter half of the year. In only 103 defensive snaps, Watts logged 10 total tackles and one pressure.

With Watts unable to reclaim his rotational role last year, along with the improvements upfront, he’s a long shot to make the final 53-man roster.

Eric Watts is on the verge of losing roster spot with Jets

Looking at New York’s updated depth chart, Watts currently slots behind David Onyemata and Jowon Briggs at defensive end. While he also had reps at outside linebacker last season, Watts would still be placed behind Will McDonald IV, Ossai, Enagbare, and Bailey.

Along with Harrison Phillips and Darrell Jackson Jr., these players are locks to make the team and are projected to play integral roles on the defensive line. Considering the Jets carried 10 defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster last year, that leaves just two potential spots left.

With Tyler Baron, Kingsley Jonathan, Mazi Smith, Braiden McGregor, Payton Page, and Jack Heflin also vying for a role, Watts faces an uphill battle to claim a roster spot.

Some of these players, who already have an advantage over Watts, include Baron and McGregor. Baron was brought in by the new regime as a 2025 draft pick and had a rotational role before being sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, McGregor, who was also a UDFA signing in 2024, passed Watts on the depth chart last season and continued to receive reps despite lackluster play.

As a result, Watts will have to outperform both players if he hopes to secure one of the final spots.

Not having a role last season definitely hurts his claim, especially given the defense's struggles as a whole and his quiet performance this offseason. Even though it’s difficult for defensive linemen to stand out in either OTAs or minicamp with no pads, Watts could have raised his stock by performing well in one-on-one drills; however, he was hardly mentioned in either period.

Of course, Watts can quickly turn things around with an impressive showing in training camp, but he’ll need to outshine the others. That means setting the edge well in 11-on-11s, winning individual battles, and strong play in the preseason.

If Watts can do these three things, he will be on the right track to receive one of the last spots on the 53-man roster. However, his best chance to earn a role will likely be on the special teams. He had a prominent role on the unit in 2024, recording one tackle and committing two penalties, per Pro Football Focus.

Unless he can establish himself in training camp, Watts is unlikely to remain in New York for Week 1.