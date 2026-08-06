Expect Jack Heflin to Be Next Cut After Jets Waive 2 Defenders on Wednesday 

Although the New York Jets had Wednesday off, the team still made a trio of roster moves. According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets waived defensive linemen Eric Watts and safety Keidron Smith, while signing defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins.

With both the edge rush and safety room crowded with depth, neither Smith nor Watts was viewed as a realistic candidate for a roster spot. Meanwhile, the addition of Jenkins to an already deep defensive tackle room doesn’t bode well for Jack Heflin.

Heflin is also battling for a roster spot in a crowded position group and is not expected to make the initial 53-man roster. Unless he stands out in the upcoming practices, he could be the next Gang Green player to be cut.

Jack Heflin’s roster spot odds take another hit

When New York signed Heflin to a reserve/future contract in February, few fans batted an eye. That’s largely due to Heflin failing to establish a role for himself in the NFL.

Throughout his four-year career, Heflin has played for four different teams, serving on the practice squad for most of it. The former 2021 undrafted free agent has appeared in just seven games (66 defensive snaps), logging three total tackles and two pressures.

While it’s difficult to make a case for more playing time in limited reps, Heflin hasn’t been able to carve out a role, mainly because his play from college hasn't translated.

Although he’s received limited playing time, Heflin has yet to translate his dominant play against the run to the NFL.

During his final three seasons at the collegiate level, split between Northern Illinois and the University of Iowa, Heflin excelled against the run. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded 57 stops while posting run-defense marks of 81.7, 89.4, and 73.2 in those three years.

Given that he was a productive contributor against the run in college, the Jets brought him in to see if they could expand on his potential. New York struggled mightily against the run last year, giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5) and tied for sixth-most rushing touchdowns allowed (20).

As a result, GM Darren Mougey emphasized strengthening the interior defensive line, adding T’Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, and Darrell Jackson Jr. in the offseason while already having Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs, and Mazi Smith.

Making the roster was already a difficult challenge for Heflin, who was viewed as a potential practice squad candidate. However, with Jenkins now entering the mix and Payton Page already competing for a spot, Heflin’s chances of sticking with the Jets continue to fade.

These next few practices will be critical for Heflin. With Smith and Sweat sidelined, he’ll have an opportunity to earn additional reps and make an impression on the coaching staff.

If he wants any hope of remaining in New York, he must take advantage of the opportunity and stand out against the run in the upcoming practices.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.