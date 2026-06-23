Updated Jets Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp Includes Surprise Starter in Secondary

With the completion of mandatory minicamp last Wednesday, the New York Jets' offseason program is officially over. In the last few weeks, we’ve gotten an up-close look at how this new iteration of Gang Green looks and what we can expect this upcoming season.

While we can all agree that the roster looks significantly improved, we won’t know exactly who’ll make the 53-man roster or the pecking order of the depth chart until after training camp. However, we can project where things currently stand as the team prepares for training camp.

Quarterback

QB1: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2 : Bailey Zappe

: Bailey Zappe QB3 : Cade Klubnik

: Cade Klubnik QB4: Brady Cook

With Smith locked in as the starting quarterback, all eyes have been on who will be his backup. Entering OTAs, Zappe was touted by Glenn as the No. 2, and since then, not much has changed.

While Zappe hasn’t strengthened his hold as the QB2, Klubnik and Cook haven’t really challenged him for the spot. If anyone has the chance to do so, it’s Klubnik, but given his shaky OTAs and that he was sidelined for minicamp, he has yet to position himself for the backup spot.

Running Back

RB1: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis RB3: Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen RB4: Kene Nwangwu

Kene Nwangwu FB1: Andrew Beck

No changes here since Jets on SI’s Mike Faria did his 53-man roster projection before minicamp. Hall will be the primary back after being rewarded with an extension in May, while Davis and Allen will be battling for backup reps.

Davis should have the slight edge given his efficiency running the ball (averaging 5.6 yards per carry), along with being a formidable checkdown option. However, Allen will likely factor into the mix in New York's backfield, as he is now 250 pounds and feels better after coming off an ACL sprain that he suffered last season.

Barring any injuries, Nwangwu won’t be much of a factor on offense; however, he’s practically guaranteed a spot on the team given his role as a returner.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell

Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell Backups: Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith, Tim Patrick

Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith, Tim Patrick Depth: Jamaal Pritchett, Caullin Lacy, Gee Scott Jr., Jalen Walthall, DT Sheffield, Malik McClain

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) scores a first-half touchdown on a punt return against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Wilson, Cooper, and Mitchell have been etched as the starters for some time now, while Williams has established himself as the WR4 with a strong showing in the offseason. Neither Smith nor Patrick has stood out in any of these phases, and depending on how many receivers the Jets keep, the two are among the top six.

But with these two not solidifying their standing thus far, there’s an opportunity for the others to compete for a spot. Two names to keep an eye on during training camp are Pritchett and Lacy. If they show any promise in either camp or preseason, both could take their roles.

At the very least, we should expect them to make the practice squad.

Tight End

TE1 : Kenyon Sadiq

: Kenyon Sadiq TE2: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor TE3: Jeremy Ruckert

Jeremy Ruckert TE4: Jelani Woods

With offensive coordinator Frank Reich expected to utilize 12-personnel, Sadiq and Taylor will have prominent roles this season and receive the majority of the reps at the position.

As for Ruckert and Woods, they will battle for the TE3 spot in training camp. Although Woods had some quality moments in OTAs and has a connection to Reich, it's Ruckert’s job to lose. The former Ohio State Buckeye has the advantage with his experience in the system and has remained relatively healthy throughout his career.

Offensive Line

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell, Courtland Ford

Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell, Courtland Ford LG: Dylan Parham, Landon Young, Kohl Levao,

Dylan Parham, Landon Young, Kohl Levao, C: Josh Myers, Xavier Newman

Josh Myers, Xavier Newman RG: Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper, Marquis Hayes

Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper, Marquis Hayes RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor, Xavier Hill

While the starting unit is locked in, the backup spots won’t likely be solidified until after training camp. Okorafor and Mitchell offer experience and are solid fill-in options. Meanwhile, the interior is uncertain.

Despite Young having the most experience and offering more versatility among the inside guys, Cooper has a real shot of earning the top backup role due to his impressive play at the collegiate level and upside. Levao has been on the team since 2024 and has yet to play a single offensive snap, and Hayes has also yet to appear on the field despite being in the league since 2022.

Hopefully, the unit can replicate its success in opening up running lanes and protect the quarterback better in 2026.

Defensive Line

DT: Harrison Phillips, Payton Page, Jack Heflin

Harrison Phillips, Payton Page, Jack Heflin NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr., Mazi Smith

T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr., Mazi Smith DE: David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Eric Watts

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) tries to prevent New York Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (91) from sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the best units on the roster, the defensive line depth chart order hasn’t changed much this offseason, with Phillips, Sweat, and Onyemata projected to receive the bulk of the reps against the run. While Smith should be given a shot at redemption, New York invested a fourth-round selection on Jackson, who should play an important role as a backup behind Sweat.

Briggs, like Jackson, should play an integral rotational role too, as he was one of the few players last year who could generate pressure (four sacks, 28 pressures) in the interior. With the others not really standing out in the offseason, they’ll likely be battling for their jobs during training camp.

Outside Linebacker

ROLB: Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV, Braiden McGregor

Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV, Braiden McGregor LOLB: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, Tyler Baron, Kingsley Jonathan

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) runs off the field after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Ossai, Bailey, and Enagbare in the picture, the group should be much improved in 2026. The pass rush will rely solely on how impactful Bailey will be out of the gates as a rookie and whether McDonald can have similar success to the past two seasons.

Last year, McDonald recorded eight sacks after having 10.5 in 2024. As for the rest, they offer solid capability in this area.

Ossai and Enagbare were primarily brought in for their play against the run, and the pair should be key factors in early-down situations. These four should play vital roles on the defense this season, while the rest battle it out for the final spot.

Off-ball Linebacker

MLB: Demario Davis, Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa

Demario Davis, Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa WLB: Jamien Sherwood, Mykal Walker, Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Davis and Sherwood will do the majority of the heavy lifting while they await to see who emerges as the LB3. While many, myself included, wanted the Jets to add to their linebacker room, it’s evident the coaching staff seems content with the current core.

As of now, Mauigoa, who stood in minicamp with his impressive play, is the frontrunner for the LB3 role. Although Walker and McCrary-Ball both had solid performances in OTAs, the Jets’ coaching staff seems invested in Maugioa, considering he played a significant role before being sidelined last season.

While the battle won’t be decided until training camp, Maugioa’s recent play and experience in the system give him a clear advantage.

Cornerback

LCB: Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas, Tre Brown

Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas, Tre Brown RCB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers, Samuel Womack III, Mory Mamba

Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers, Samuel Womack III, Mory Mamba NB: D’Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee

Another revamped group compared to last season, the cornerbacks' room is now crowded. Despite this, Stephens and Wright will likely be the starting outside guys, while Thomas should be the top backup guy.

Ponds could potentially have a role there as well. If not, he’ll take the starting nickel role from Brownlee. Brown had a string of solid performances in the offseason; however, unless the Jets keep seven corners, he won’t be retained.

No matter who plays where next year, this group should (hopefully) record an interception this season.

Safety

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, Dean Clark, Keidron Smith

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, Dean Clark, Keidron Smith SS: Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore, VJ Payne

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) and New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even though Cisco was a veteran whose job seemed to be on the line entering OTAs, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, he will likely play a vital role in the secondary this season. With Moore having an underwhelming offseason, Cisco could be on the verge of being named to start alongside Fitzpatrick.

While Payne was viewed as a potential candidate to make the team, he has yet to generate much buzz since being selected in the seventh round. With Belton posting a career-high in total tackles (120) last year with the New York Giants, he projects to be the backup behind Fitzpatrick.

Special Teams

K: Jason Sanders, Cade York

Jason Sanders, Cade York P: Austin McNamara

Austin McNamara LS: Garrison Grimes, Thomas Hennessy

As long as Sanders remains healthy and looks like the guy that he was with the Miami Dolphins, he should win the starting job over York. Sanders' consistency and All-Pro-caliber play give him a firm edge in this area. Sanders has made 84.6% of his field goals throughout his seven-year career, while York has made 73.3% of his field goals in his short career.

While Thomas has been the long-snapper since 2017, it’s time for New York to move on from the nine-year veteran. Grimes, 25, is the perfect replacement for him. As for McNamara, he’s established himself as the punter in New York for the foreseeable future.