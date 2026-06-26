Jets DL David Onyemata: Run Defense’s Improvement Will Be Carried by No. 23 Player in 2026

Thus far in our countdown of the 25 most important Jets in 2026, we’ve been focusing on the trenches with Kingsley Enagbare (No. 25) and Josh Myers (No. 24). That trend will not stop there, as coming in at No. 23 is veteran defensive lineman David Onyemata.

The 11-year defender was one of several free agents on the defensive side of the ball signed by the Jets this offseason. Onyemata has spent his entire career up to this point in the NFC South—seven years with the Saints and the last three seasons with the Falcons.

The Manitoba, Canada native isn’t much of a sack artist like Enagbare, as he has 31 career sacks across 10 seasons. However, the Jets didn’t bring Onyemata in to sack the quarterback; they brought him in to fix one of the worst run defenses last season (allowed 139.5 yards per game).

Despite being up there in age, Onyemata clearly has a lot left in the tank as he’s been a full-time starter over the last several years. The Jets hope that he can be a cog in turning this unit around in 2026, no matter where he’s lined up on the defensive line.

Why David Onyemata is so important

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) rushes as Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) defends during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The simple answer to why Onyemata is important to the Jets’ defense is his ability to be a factor in stopping the run.

The 33-year-old defensive lineman has made a name for himself throughout his career for being a good run defender. Last season in Atlanta, Onyemata scored a 74.2 run defense grade, good for eighth among 134 qualified defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus. Onyemata also had 28 stops.

While he’s dominant against the run, opposing offenses shouldn’t sleep on his ability to get after the quarterback. Onyemata generated a 67.1 pass rush grade and 21 total pressures, which is still good, despite only having one sack.

Even though the Jets’ interior defensive line is set with Harrison Phillips and T’Vondre Sweat in the middle, we should still expect Onyemata to play a lot of snaps, whether that be at defensive tackle or on the edge. Onyemata started in all 17 games last year. The Jets didn’t sign him to a one-year, $10.5 million deal to be a rotational defensive lineman.

David Onyemata’s strengths and weaknesses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Onyemata’s biggest strength as a run stopper will transform this Jets’ defense overnight to be much better against the run in 2026. Now, that’s not to say this unit will be top-10, which would be nice, but the veteran isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

The Canadian defensive lineman can clog running lanes, plus has the power and motor to win 1-on-1 matchups and blow up double-team blocks. Could you imagine an offensive lineman trying to figure out whether to leave Onyemata or Sweat on 1-on-1?

It’s not an easy decision, and it's one that the Jets can use to their advantage as head coach Aaron Glenn will be using multiple defenses this season. His availability and health are another strength, as he’s played in all 17 games in three out of the last four seasons.

As for Onyemata’s weakness, he’s not a huge sack guy, but that’s okay since the Jets have Will McDonald IV, David Bailey, and Joseph Ossai. The most sacks he’s had in a single season were 6.5 in 2020.

Also, during that season, Onyemata recorded 16 quarterback hits (tied for career-high) and 10 tackles for loss (career-high). Last year with the Falcons, he only had seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. That said, if the guys around him on the defensive line are doing their jobs, Onyemata could easily exceed those numbers in 2026.

What happens if David Onyemata gets hurt

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Onyemata were to miss time due to injury, the Jets’ run defense would suffer, but luckily, they would still have Phillips, Sweat, Enagbare, who can play inside too, and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. to fill in the gaps.

As for a direct replacement, New York could give more snaps to Jowon Briggs, who was one of the surprise stories from last year’s dismal 3-14 campaign. Briggs, who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns following the preseason, showed a ton of potential as a pass rusher and run stopper.

According to PFF, Briggs produced an impressive 85.4 pass rush grade (fourth among 134 qualified defensive linemen), but had an underwhelming 55.6 run defense grade. That said, there’s still a lot of room for Briggs to grow and improve as a run defender, as he’s only going into his third season in the NFL.

Unlike last season, where things might’ve been gloom and doom if someone got hurt, the Jets did a great job addressing their defensive line depth in free agency and the draft.

Why we ranked David Onyemata here

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since he’s one of the newer faces on the team, it’s only right to put him in the same range as another new defender in Enagbare.

The Onyemata signing might’ve gone under the radar for most fans, considering the other moves that Gang Green made on defense. However, on a one-year contract, with his run-stopping skills, Onyemata could be one of the more underrated free-agent signings in the league.

One of Onyemata’s old teammates in New Orleans, Demario Davis, who also joined the Jets this offseason, had nothing but good things to say about the veteran defensive lineman and what he brings to the table.

"I've played with a lot of guys," Davis said via Jets OnSI’s Nick Faria. "He's (Onyemata) easily the top five on the best run defenders I've ever played with. He makes a noticeable difference in the game and on our roster."

That’s high praise from Davis, who has been one of the better players at his position over the last several years. With that being said, if Onyemata can play at a top-five level, there will be a lot to cheer for about this defense, which will hopefully lead to more wins and maybe another deal for the veteran defensive lineman.