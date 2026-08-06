Underrated No More: How Dane Belton Is Turning Heads Early in Jets Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Some NFL players are classified as stars. Others are seen as really good players that fit a need. Then there are those who appear underrated based on the opportunities given to them.

Jets safety Dane Belton is the latter.

A former fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2022, Belton was never given the opportunity to be an every-down starter over his four-year run. He still became a very underrated player and one of the surest-tackle safeties in the game. Coming off a 120-tackle season a year prior, Belton's market was surprisingly slow in free agency.

And the Jets were all too happy to give him an opportunity. Not just to play, but to have a considerable role going forward. Belton has been saying and doing all the right things since training camp began, indicating that he won't be underrated for much longer.

Dane Belton, Jets have high expectations for 2026 season

A quick look around the league showed plenty of rosters needed a safety who could tackle as well as Belton. In the end, he chose the Jets with a one-year deal worth just $4 million. For a player who recorded the lowest missed tackle percentage (4.1%) among all safeties to play at least 400 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, Belton didn't get the kind of lucrative offers other safeties have gotten in the past.

But it also doesn't take away from the fact the Jets were a roster he wanted to be a part of.

"Looking at this team, the talent they have; It’s a building you want to be in," Belton said after practice Thursday. "I thought it was a great opportunity here.”

The Jets hope Dane Belton's early training camp success will carry over to the regular season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belton wasn't the only safety to be added to the team this offseason. All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick was acquired in a trade with the Dolphins at the start of free agency. Veteran Andre Cisco was also signed to the group as well.

With the return of fourth-round pick Malachi Moore, the Jets believe their safety room has taken a dramatic shift and has given them the chance to hold something they haven't been able to do in years.

“One thing that stands out is ball production," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Belton. "I know he’s been in a backup role for most of his career, but he’s fighting in this competition. He’s been doing a really good job for us.”

Despite not being given a chance to start every week on the Giants over the last few years, Belton's measurables show a player who deserves more playing time. PFF graded the 2025 season at an elite 90.6 when it came to Belton's tackling abilities.

For a Jets roster that finished fourth-worst in missed tackles last season, Belton's arrival is a welcome sign. More than anything, though, it's his ability to evolve that has the team looking for creative ways to get on the field. Glenn confirmed Thursday that the Jets were working Belton off-ball, in the box and as a cover safety.

Ready to do whatever it takes

That kind of flexibility is paramount in a defense run by Glenn, and something Belton is ready for.

"I feel like I've evolved tremendously," Belton said. "Where I was at rookie year to now, being able to play faster with different reads, all those things will help. I feel like my game intellectually has translated to allow me to play faster. I'm way better than when I came into the league.

Belton may have to compete with the likes of Cisco and Moore, but the work he did last year shows he's more than up to the challenge. The more impressive he is at camp, the more likely it is that he will find himself in the Jets' everyday starting lineup as well.

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