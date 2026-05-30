Jets Leaders Speak Out on 'Best Run Defender in Game' David Onyemata

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - There has been one problem that the New York Jets have been facing over the years on the defensive side of the ball. It hasn't mattered who the play-caller has been. Robert Saleh, Steve Wilks, or even current head coach Aaron Glenn.

For years, the Jets have been unable to stop the run.

Over the last six seasons, the Jets have failed to post a top 10 finish against the run. During that same span, New York has finished in the bottom 10 of the league in that mark three times. It hasn't mattered how many All-Pro players the team has had in their front seven. They just can't seem to solve their one major weakness on defense.

That's why the Jets focused their efforts in free agency to solve it. Linebacker Demario Davis was brought back on a two-year deal that is expected to aid New York against the run.

But it's another former Saint that could turn the tide for the team moving forward.

David Onyemata stands out for Jets

New York went through many changes on their defense this offseason. It wasn't just Davis either. The arrival of defensive tackle David Onyemata was the most important for the group, though, in order to fix their struggles against the run.

And no one is happier about his arrival to the team than his former teammate in New Orleans.

"I've played with a lot of guys," Davis said. "He's (Onyemata) easily the top five on the best run defenders I've ever played with. He makes a noticeable difference in the game and on our roster."

Davis is right. Over the course of his career, Onyemata's been known as one of the more efficient and dependable tackles in the game when it comes to stopping the run. Last season, Pro Football Focus graded out Onyamata's run defense at a 74.2, or the eighth-best defensive tackle in this area.

Everywhere he has gone, the 33-year-old has been a dependable leader and quality performer. And Davis knows that is someone the Jets will need more than people realize.

"In our time with the Saints, every year he was on our roster, we were top five in the league in almost every category. He was just a big force, especially on short yardage with teams trying to run downhill or on stretch plays."

Onyemata's brilliance won't be shown during OTAs or early on in camp. But by the time the team is in the thick of the regular season, New York's run defense could very well be the best it's been in years due to him.

That's the hope at least.