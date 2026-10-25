Jets-Dolphins Inactive List: Breece Hall Sits Again as New York Prepares for Another AFC East Game in Week 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If Aaron Glenn is going to save his job, if the current regime is going to find any modicum of success, the New York Jets need to win on Sunday against their AFC East rival.

At 2-4, the Jets are running out of time for the current regime to prove its effectiveness on an NFL field. The talent on the roster has improved, but with it, so too have the heartbreaking losses at the start of the 2026 season.

Against a winless Miami team, Gang Green has a chance not only to win on Sunday, but also get a chance to secure their first division win in the Glenn era. However, before they take the field, it's important to break down who will and won't be playing.

Here's some of the biggest takeaways from Sunday's inactive list between the Jets and Dolphins.

Jets Week 7 inactive list

CB, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

KR, Kene Nwangwu

EDGE, Joseph Ossai

OL, Max Mitchell

OL, Dylan Parham

DL, Jack Heflin

RB, Breece Hall

Notes:

The good news for New York is that wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is back after missing the last four weeks with a finger injury. Much has been made about what caused the injury and how long he will be out, but the Texas product is back and should be a major help to the Jets' offense.

Despite Mitchell's return, the Jets are still without several starters. Dylan Parham and Breece Hall remain out for New York's offense after getting injured in Week 3. New York did say that they expect both to start practicing next week.

The big surprise today is Jarvis Brownlee Jr. being a healthy scratch. The veteran corner had been a bright spot for the defense over the last several weeks, but he is getting benched for second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds, who will make his first start in the slot.

An underrated player who won't play is Max Mitchell. New York has Chukwuma Okorafor as a swing tackle, but Mitchell has guard/tackle flexibility. If another injury were to befall the offensive line, it could be a major problem for the Jets.

Miami Dolphins Week 7 inactive list

LB, Willie Gay Jr.

WR, Jalen Tolbert

CB, Marcellas Dial Jr.

CB, Reese Taylor

DE, Rob Beal Jr.

OL, DJ Campbell

OT, Chukwuebuka Godrick

Notes:

Miami will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. this afternoon, but second-round rookie Jacob Rodriguez has had an excellent rookie season.

Gone are the days when Miami's skill room was among the best in the NFL. With Tolbert out for Sunday, the team will roll with Caleb Douglas, Malik Washington, and Chris Bell. Bell and Douglas are rookies, so this is a very young group.

Malik Willis has watched Miami's rushing offense get off to a solid start this season. It's a good matchup against a Jets defense that just gave up over 150 rushing yards in their latest loss to the New England Patriots.

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