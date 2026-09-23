Jets Fans Are Overblowing Early David Bailey Concerns (And Here's Why)

What makes an impactful rookie defensive player? Is it a rash of sacks? High-impact plays?

New York Jets edge rusher and second overall pick David Bailey joined the team with high expectations. He enjoyed an excellent training camp where his first step and high motor were easy to spot from the first snap.

As the games have begun, Bailey's production has matched those expectations. He has recorded a sack in each of his first two games and even forced a fumble in New York's 20-17 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. More importantly, the rookie greatly improved in run defense, and led the team in pressures for the second straight week.

But while the numbers show Bailey as an ascending impact player, some Jets fans are wary. He was on the field for Green Bay marching down the field and wasn't able to make a significant impact when the game was on the line.

But there are two clear reasons why any concern over Bailey is overblown. He has been more than just an excellent rookie starter. He's been the league's best defensive rookie through two weeks.

Bailey's impact continues to grow

Before the draft, there was a large debate between whether the Jets should draft linebacker Arvell Reese or Bailey. Both players were excellent prospects with Reese coming in as the more raw prospect with higher upside. Bailey, meanwhile, was the more dominant player in college with experience rushing the passer at a high level.

So far, the Jets have seen that pass-rush ability in droves. They have also seen what has separated Bailey from the other defenders in his class.

Unlike many edge rushers, Bailey's sacks have been recorded, not due to a tackle, but because of his relentless motor. He was the closest to Cam Ward when the quarterback ran out of bounds in Week 1. He also shut down a screen play and forced Jordan Love to slide on the first snap of Sunday's game.

Some fans will argue they shouldn't count as true sacks. But the reality is those plays highlight the high motor the Jets have needed from a player like Bailey. He also happens to have been much better against the run (66.5 by Pro Football Focus) than many people expected of him to start his career.

Is he a perfect prospect? Of course not. Fans would like to see more consistent pressures when it matters most. But at 23 years old and in his first NFL season, Bailey has been exactly what the Jets have needed.

More importantly, he has been better than Reese, Rueben Bain Jr. and other defensive players that many fans thought should have been the selection over him.

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