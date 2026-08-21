Jets' Geno Smith Risk is the Right Call for Preseason Game vs. Steelers

Ankle injury or not, the New York Jets want to make sure all of their starters get some reps during preseason action.

Even their 36-year-old quarterback.

As reported by SNY Thursday afternoon, the Jets will have starting quarterback Geno Smith receive playing time in tonight's second preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith suffered an ankle injury last week that kept him out of action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the injury appeared to hobble him earlier in the week, the Jets believe he's 100% and ready to go for the second preseason game.

Is it the right call, though? Should New York risk any potential injury for their expected starting quarterback this year?

The right choice

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has always been consistent when it comes to preparing his team for the preseason. If starters are healthy, they will get playing time.

"We want to make sure we make the right decision on playing the guys or not," Glenn said Wednesday. "I've never been a coach that was afraid of injuries because it's a part of the game, but I also want to be a coach that's smart and make sure I get our guys ready for Week one."

That's what makes Glenn's decision the right one going into Friday's game. New York would not have put Smith on the field had he not been 100%. There would have simply been too much of a risk to throw a less than healthy Smith onto the field against Steeler players desperate to prove themselves.

That desperation could mean defenders will look to finish plays more aggressively than others. It also means their starters could have been in danger of being hurt.

Risk mitigation

That won't be the case Friday, though. New York has built a very good offensive line and has a new collection of receivers that make up one of the more talented groups the team has had in many years. All the organization needs to do is 1. make sure their starting offense is humming at the start of the year and 2. keep everyone healthy for the grueling season ahead.

New York believes they it keep Smith healthy Friday. In order for the group to kick off the season on a good note, though, playing Smith in game reps is the latest push for the team. It also happens to be the right call.

In a year where every play and game will matter, keeping the intensity high is what Glenn has pushed for all offseason. The Jets will need to prove their coach's words continue to be heard with a strong performance Friday, and further preparation for Week 1.

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