Jets Make Second WR Signing in a Week After Waiving Quentin Skinner 

The Jets are continuing to reshuffle their wide receiver room as we enter the final set of organized team activities (OTAs) before mandatory minicamp. Last week, the team signed former Ohio State pass catcher Gee Scott, who reportedly had a tryout in New York.

Then on Monday, the Jets parted ways with second-year wide receiver Quentin Skinner, who became a preseason star last summer. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets waived Skinner with an injury designation and then signed former Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall.

The Jets are waiving WR Quentin Skinner with an injury designation, per source. They are signing WR Jalen Walthall, a rookie out of Incarnate Word, who was waived by the Texans last week. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) June 8, 2026

Walthall was most recently with the Texans, who waived him last week. As of right now, we do not know what injury Skinner sustained, which would lead New York to cut ties.

That said, we do know that the Jets have liked Skinner for the past year, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last year out of Kansas following the 2025 NFL Draft. Skinner didn’t make the 53-man roster out of preseason, despite having eight receptions (10 targets) for 114 yards and a touchdown.

However, he made a good enough impression on the Jets’ brass to get re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent most of the 2025 season. Skinner made his NFL debut in Week 18 last year against the Bills. He had one catch for 10 yards across 16 offensive snaps.

Who is Jalen Walthall? What does he bring to the Jets’ WR room?

As for Skinner's replacement in the receiver room, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Walthall is an intriguing prospect for the Jets. The former Incarante Ward standout graded as the eighth-best split-end WR in this year’s draft class, according to Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan in his 2026 draft guide.

Walthall is lauded for his hands and how he makes catches through traffic. He’ll also go up to get the football at its highest point. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Walthall posted a 35-inch vertical jump, a 10'11 inch broad jump, and a 4.57-second 40-yard dash.

However, don’t let his 40-yard dash time deceive you, as Walthall can turn on the jets, especially on slant routes. Walthall’s route running is good too, as he knows how to get open on comeback routes and can beat man coverage when running underneath route concepts.

JALEN SCORES, CELLE TIME 👏



Hey @MattBarrie, Jalen Walthall is back in the endzone and has another celebration going!#GTL x @UIWFootball pic.twitter.com/ayWS65yuuV — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) November 9, 2024

In fact, heading into his last season at Incarnate Word, Walthall was named to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic’s Freaks List. Here’s what Feldman had written about the newest Jet:

NFL scouts are very interested in Walthall. The 6-1 1/2, 198-pound Walthall, who won a Texas state title in the triple jump with a leap of 50 feet, 4 inches, began his college career at Hawaii. In his first season at UIW, he had 70 catches for 1,290 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Walthall vertical jumped 40 inches this summer and broad jumped 10-7. He’s also hit 22 mph on the GPS and power cleaned 290 pounds. Bruce Feldman on Walthall

Last year, Walthall had his second consecutive season with first-team All-Southland Conference honors. He racked up 70 receptions for 847 yards and eight touchdowns.

The rookie wide receiver will have a long journey ahead of him to make the Jets’ 53-man roster, but if he can make it through OTAs and mandatory minicamp, maybe he will become the next Skinner and earn a spot on the practice squad.