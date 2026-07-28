Full Jets Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

Year 2 of the Aaron Glenn era in Gotham has reached the next important stage of the offseason, as the Jets' 2026 training camp is officially underway. The next month will be filled with veterans and rookies duking it out to claim a 53-man roster spot, hopefully sparking enough hope that the Jets will be good enough to compete for a playoff spot once the smoke clears.

Until then, it's a wait-and-see game.

As with any training camp, this year's action can be a lot for Jets fans to take in, between all of the key dates and eventual preseason games. That said, here's everything that you need to know as Glenn & Co. kick off training camp.

What Jets fans need to know about 2026 training camp

After finding out where their NFL careers would begin this spring, the Jets' rookies reported to training camp over the weekend, with veterans joining on Tuesday. This year's practices will begin on Wednesday, followed by more dates and locations New York fans should have marked on their calendar.

Here's everything a Jets fan should know about the training camp schedule in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dates and location

As usual, the Jets will be holding their annual training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. Even though the facilities are undergoing renovations, New York decided to keep the status quo, which will include open practice opportunities for Jets fans—albeit more limited than usual.

The team's first open practice will be held on "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, with the last opportunity coming on Tuesday, Aug. 25—five days before the league's 53-man roster deadline.

Practice schedule

Due to renovations at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, there won't be many opportunities for fans to watch Garrett Wilson and David Bailey practice. Only seven practices will be available for the public, with each session featuring smaller-than-usual attendance, as the Jets try "to help ensure a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for fans."

Another note: only the first practice will be available to all Jets fans, while the subsequent six are exclusive to season-ticket holders.

Date Time Season ticket exclusive? Saturday, Aug. 1 8:30 a.m. ET No Tuesday, Aug. 4 8:30 a.m. ET Yes Saturday, Aug. 8 8:30 a.m. ET Yes Tuesday, Aug. 11 10 a.m. ET Yes Wednesday, Aug. 12 10 a.m. ET Yes Tuesday, Aug. 18 8:30 a.m. ET Yes Tuesday, Aug. 25 12:45 p.m. ET Yes

Tickets for all seven events were available on a first-come, first-served basis. As of Tuesday morning, though, each upcoming Jets practice is officially sold out. There hasn't been any word on whether the team plans to release more tickets due to the high demand. However, with renovations ongoing and impacting capacity, that seems unlikely.

Joint practices

August will feature join practices between 28 of the 32 NFL teams, and the Jets aren't an exception.

With an exhibition matchup scheduled for Week 1 of the preseason, the Jets will host the Buccaneers for a pair of joint practices on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12. The 2025 season saw the Bucs' playoff streak end after five consecutive berths, so chances are they'll look to use the joint practices as a means to make a statement.

Practice policy for fans

As renovations continue, the Jets' practice policy for fans at training camp is unclear. That said, a look at the team's 2025 policy could provide insight, as much likely hasn't changed in a year. Security will likely search bags and any other belongings again, with only smaller bags and carry-in items allowed. Nevertheless, bigger non-clear bags, seat cushions, footballs, selfie sticks, and pets weren't allowed last year.

It's unclear what the parking situation will look like. Last year, Jets fans were able to park for free and even take a shuttle service from Fairleigh Dickinson University to the practice facilities. The Jets Shop was also open for business, but again, whether it will be open again is up in the air.

Preseason schedule

The next stretch of the summer not only includes training camp but also the Jets' preseason schedule.

As mentioned before, the Buccaneers will look to turn the page after last year's disappointments when they visit the Jets at MetLife Stadium for the preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 14 (7 p.m. ET). Glenn & Co. will then make a trip to the Steel City on Friday, Aug. 21 (7 p.m. ET), when they'll take on the Steelers and new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Breece Hall rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries against the Steelers in the Jets' season opener for the 2025 campaign. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The preseason slate will conclude at MetLife; the Jets will be the home team in their clash against the Giants on Friday, Aug. 28 (7:30 p.m. ET). The cross-conference rivals play each other every preseason (with a few exceptions), including the last meeting when the Giants picked up a 31-12 win in 2025. That said, the Jets were victorious, winning10-6 the last time they were the home team in 2024.

More training camp information

The weather this summer has been unpredictable, so Jets fans need to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and trends. The team's official training camp page will be the go-to stop for any sudden scheduling changes—whether due to weather or otherwise—as well as other important information Jets fans must know before August ends.