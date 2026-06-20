Jets May Already Be Regretting Joseph Ossai Signing

Upgrading the defensive line was at the top of the priority list for general manager Darren Mougey.

The New York Jets’ defense was among the league’s worst against the run and at generating pressure in 2025, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and recording the second-fewest sacks (26).

Instead of paying top dollar for one of the premier free agent edge rushers, Mougey and the Jets’ brass opted to address the need by signing several quality players at the position. Despite having the cap space to do so, their biggest value signing was Joseph Ossai, who inked a three-year, $34.5 million contract with Gang Green.

Ossai, 26, is coming off a solid 2025 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, logging 43 total tackles, five sacks, and 29 hurries over 14 games (nine starts). While the former Texas Longhorn has proven to be a solid rotational player, he has yet to display that he can be much more than that.

While Ossai isn’t projected to be a starter, his contract indicates that he’ll serve an important backup role behind Will McDonald IV and David Bailey. But, for a player who’s recorded just 14.5 sacks across his four-year career, committing $34.5 million raises legitimate concerns about whether New York paid for potential upside rather than proven production.

These concerns have only grown, as Ossai didn't generate much buzz during OTAs. However, he flashed a little bit at mandatory minicamp this week. But it’s still way too early to make any definitive judgments as the Jets are hoping he can be more than a rotational player.

Jets are betting on Ossai to develop beyond a rotational role

By no means is Ossai a bad player. He’s a steady contributor who specializes against the run, recording 13 run stops and earning a 70.7 run defense grade last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Rather, it's that Mougey and the Jets’ brass paid a substantial price for a pass rusher who hasn’t recorded more than five sacks in a single season. While you could argue New York brought him in to strengthen their run defense, the Jets gave Kingsley Engabare, another strong run defender, a one-year, $10 million contract to bolster that same area.

Instead of setting their sights on Ossai, New York could’ve gone after several reliable edge defenders with more established production around the same price range. Both Bradley Chubb and Dre’Mont Jones were two better all-around options they could’ve signed.

Chubb signed a three-year, $52 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. Although the two-time Pro-Bowler comes with some injury concerns and is three years older than Ossai, the eight-year veteran can still generate pressure. He played in every game last year in Miami, logging 8.5 sacks, 31 hurries, and 15 run stops.

While Chubb may not be on the same level as he once was, he’s still a productive, three-down player.

Jones is another player who’s offered consistent, all-around production throughout his career. The seven-year veteran signed a three-year, $39.5 million contract with the New England Patriots.

Despite not offering the same pass-rush capability as Chubb, the former Ohio State Buckeye has proven capable of holding his own against the run and can generate steady pressure. Last year, he recorded seven sacks, 28 hurries, and nine run stops.

Another factor worth considering is Cincinnati's decision to move on. The Bengals had the opportunity to re-sign him, but ultimately decided to replace him with Boye Mafe, who finished with three fewer sacks and signed a three-year, $60 million contract.

While teams move on from players all the time, Cincinnati could have felt Mafe offered them more upside, considering he posted nine and six sacks the two years prior, and that Ossai isn’t more than a rotational player.

Ultimately, the Ossai signing signals that the Jets believe he’s just scratching the surface and will ascend into a productive player for their defense. Given that New York emphasized improving against the run, it’s evident that head coach Aaron Glenn believes Ossai is one piece towards fixing that problem.

If the former Bengal can make an immediate impact, he’ll quiet any noise about his contract.