Three Positions Jets Should Address After Saturday's Revealing Scrimmage

Through the first two weeks of camp, the New York Jets have been pleased with the level of competition both sides of the ball have shown.

Like any camp, though, weaknesses on the roster have begun to rear their head. It's a natural process for any organization to work through, but only a few are aggresive enough to solve some of those very issues.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey has shown to be one of those executives. Last year, he added key pieces along the secondary and defensive tackle room. All pieces added are considered quality members of the team this year. Now he must do it again in 2026, with three new holes on the roster showing out.

Of note, while backup quarterback is not on this list, it could change should fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik struggle in the preseason or during joint practices. The just is still out there.

Without further ado, let's get to it.

Backup center

New York's starting offensive line is expected to be a strength this year. Their depth, however, is a bigger question. While Max Mitchell and Chukwuma Okorafor are both quality backup tackles, the interior line has major questions.

Anez Cooper has played well in reps as a backup guard, but Xavier Newman has struggled as the backup center behind Josh Myers. New York will need to address the position going forward in case something were to happen to their starting center.

Simply moving Joe Tippmann to center could be on the table, but that would mean replacing two positions instead of one. New York will need another center during the waiver wire or via trade to solve this hole.

Edge Rusher

Things have gone very well for New York's edge rushing group. David Bailey has been the best player on the defensive field and Kingsley Enagbare has been a welcome addition. Outside of them, though, there are some major questions.

Will McDonald hasn't stood out as many expected under Aaron Glenn and Joseph Ossai has yet to practice while nursing a pre-camp injury. New York cannot simply walk into opening day with two quality edge rushers and a liability in run defense.

Adding a player via trade or in the waiver wire should help aid the depth of the group going forward.

Safety

Safety isn't a position normally talked about on the Jets this camp when it comes to finding more bodies. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton have both played well after all.

The concern comes after both players, though. Andre Cisco hasn't stood out in camp and second-year safety Malachi Moore hasn't done enough to flash a role on the starting unit. If the Jets are not sold on Cisco after the preseason slate, it would make sense for the team to address the position again.

Giving up big plays will happen. But giving them up in spurts as they did in Saturday's practice cannot continue. If it does against Tampa Bay and other preseason opponents, then the Jets will need to address it.