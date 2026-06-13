Karl Dunbar Opens Up About Jets' Return, David Bailey's Development

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Karl Dunbar has been here before.

The former defensive line coach for the New York Jets in the early 2010s is back with the team after a 12-year hiatus. He joins a much different club, though. A 15-year playoff drought and 10-year run of below .500 ball has left Gang Green begging for answers.

They hope Dunbar can be an answer to some of those questions.

"It's great to be back," Dunbar said. "I'm in a different period in my life...it's a nice spot to be."

Dunbar has plenty of pieces to work with that can make the Jets' defensive line successful. Chief among them is the second overall pick, David Bailey. The Texas Tech All-American is hoping to transform the defensive line into a feared group overnight.

And he has the perfect coach to do just that.

Dunbar discusses his return to Florham Park

Few positional coaches have the kind of respect that Dunbar has built around the league.

Whether it was helping Alabama win the National Championship in 2017, helping turn TJ Watt into a Hall of Fame player in Pittsburgh, or even Jared Allen's 22-sack performance in Minnesota during the 2011 season, Dunbar has helped get the most out of top players along the line.

It's the chief reason why Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear no one else would be a better fit for the job this offseason.

"I knew at some point if I had the opportunity to hire him as my D-line coach, I would jump at the chance to do it," Glenn said. "There's no secrets to why the guys that he's coached play at a high level."

The build-up to their partnership was fast in the offseason. Glenn's brother, Jason, was a linebacker when Dunbar was in Minnesota. The long-time coach used that relationship to carry favor with the entire Glenn family.

And set the stage for a deal in January.

"It wasn't really a conversation," Dunbar said. "The first thing when Mike T (former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin) stepped down on Tuesday (in January), his brother called me and said, 'Karl, you need to go see AG.'"

Dunbar has been a coach in the NFL since 2004. He's remained a defensive line coach throughout that time and always put himself in a position to be indispensable to whatever coach wanted him on staff.

It's another reason why he fits what the Jets need most in 2026.

"I think I've adapted well to the game since I've been here," Dunbar said. "You have to teach guys how to attack the line of scrimmage with their hands, get off their blocks, and rush the passer. If you want to survive in this league as a coach, you have to evolve."

Evolution is key for any coach. Having great players certainly helps too.

In the case of Dunbar, his job may end up being easy if New York's top pick plays up to his potential.

Dunbar shuts down David Bailey's draft concerns

Bailey was easily considered the best pass rusher in the draft in April. For a team that finished as the worst unit in the league in both pressure rate and sacks, his exploits will be celebrated early and often throughout the locker room.

But there is an obvious hole to Bailey's game.

While his pass rushing skills are elite, his run defense has been something of a controversy. It simply hasn't been consistent or good enough throughout his college journey at either Texas Tech or Stanford.

But while some coaches consider that disqualifying, Dunber has a different approach.

"Nope. Don't care," Dunbar told Jets on SI. "Can you rush the passer? That's what we're going to do with him."

Dunbar later highlighted how the college game teaches technique and what his job entails as a reason for the ultimate selection of Bailey.

"There are a lot of guys who weren't asked to play the run," he said. "We're teaching him how to play the run because you got to earn the right to rush the passer. If you don't stop the run, they are not going to throw the ball, so we're going to teach him and everybody else."

Dunbar's job is to turn Bailey into one of the elites of the game, just as he did with Watt, Allen, and plenty of other All-Pros. Considered one of the best position coaches of this era, the Jets did a good job making sure an important position group was coached by a top assistant.

Getting Dunbar back in the building at Florham Park is just another tip of the iceberg.