Cade Klubnik Is a Quiet Loser in Jets Schedule Aftermath

The dust is starting to settle after the Jets' official schedule release, and the overwhelming feeling is disappointment. Schedule makers did New York zero favors between lining up tough opponents one after another and a Week 13 bye that gives Aaron Glenn's team zero time to catch its breath until early December.

This late bye is particularly notable for rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, whose path to possibly starting in 2026 becomes more difficult as a direct result.

Jets' late 2026 bye, and schedule overall, likely hurts Cade Klubnik's starting hopes

Though Geno Smith is being treated as New York's QB1 to enter the season, there's no guarantee that holds up all year long. He's on just a one-year deal, so the Jets don't have to worry about any future impacts if they bench him.

This opens the door for another Jet to play at quarterback in 2026, and Klubnik's arrival as a fourth-round selection introduces an intriguing new option. The fact he's generating plenty of buzz already with his early on-field glimpses and good off-field reputation just add to the possibility of the rookie seeing some action.

But, with the schedule now set, it's hard to see a good time for Klubnik to be handed QB1 duties.

Smith likely has until the midway point before the team would even consider a pivot, as that's a proper runway for a veteran QB to get settled with a new team. Yet, that's also where New York's schedule turns up a notch with the Chiefs, Bills and Chargers in three straight games starting Week 9. The Jets would be setting up Klubnik to be eaten alive if any of those matchups are his first in the league.

Given how much prep each of those challenging contests will require, it's not like Glenn can dedicate much attention to getting Klubnik ready on the side during this stretch. Especially if he's trying to put together strong showings to help keep his job, which will require having his vets ready to perform.

This, then, rules out making a change after the Chargers game for the easier Dolphins matchup in Week 12. The bye week follows directly after, and that's an opportunity other teams have historically used to make a QB switch given the prep time it allows.

Yet, a Broncos team that went 14-3 in 2025 and made the AFC Championship Game thanks to its incredible defense awaits directly after the bye. That's not the kind of matchup that sets Klubnik up for success.

Arizona the next week is promising. Yet the defending AFC champion Patriots follow, and a Brian Flores-led Vikings defense are after that, before a Bills rematch closes the year.

If Smith's play takes more of a nosedive, the Jets may be forced to make a switch. But each window for Klubnik opens briefly before being closed shut again by an unideal opponent that's right around the corner.

Maybe Glenn, who could get desperate for a spark to save his job if things get dire, would throw Klubnik into the fire anyways. It's also worth it for the team to get an idea of Klubnik's capabilities, especially if they're in position at the end of the year to bring in a top QB from the 2027 class.

Still, there's no great place to insert Klubnik into QB1 duties. He may be up for the challenge with the 2027 draft being a hidden factor here, but a bad start could also greatly impact his future in the Big Apple.