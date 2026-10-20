Jets Rookie & Sophomore Week 7 Power Rankings: Omar Cooper Jr.'s Huge Game Forces a Major Shift

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Jets fall short against their divisional rival, the Patriots, losing 26-19. Since 2011, Gang Green is 1-14 at Gillette Stadium, and with the loss, head coach Aaron Glenn drops to 0-7 against AFC East opponents.

Although it was a tough loss for the Jets, there were things to be proud of. Even after falling into a 14-point hole by halftime, the team didn’t give up, clawing their way back and remaining in the game until the final minutes.

Braelon Allen continued to display his bell cow capabilities, while Jamien Sherwood has started to look like he’s recapturing his breakout form from 2024 over the past few games.

New York also got contributions from their rookies and sophomores, as several players impressed despite the loss.

With that said, let’s take a look at where these young Jets rank heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins.

Note: Anez Cooper and V.J. Payne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve, but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season.

12. Arian Smith, WR [Last week: No. 12]

Arian Smith’s 2026 season ended prematurely, with the second-year receiver from Georgia suffering a torn ACL against the Packers. Even though his season was cut short, the former 2025 fourth-round selection was unlikely to make a significant contribution on offense, as his primary role had been on special teams.

Although there was little hope that the former 2025 fourth-round selection would bounce back from his underwhelming rookie season and prove himself at receiver, he didn’t.

While Smith will likely be given a chance at redemption in 2027, we shouldn’t expect to see him back in green and white again.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB [Last week: No. 11]

Even after a tough loss to the Patriots, Geno Smith did alright for the most part.

The 14-year veteran completed 66.7% of his passes for a touchdown and threw his first interception of the season. While he hasn’t played like a top-15 quarterback this season, Smith has been a solid game manager by keeping the offense in games.

With New York arguably playing better than their 2-4 record indicates, we shouldn’t expect Cade Klubnik to see the field anytime soon. But if the Jets continue to drop games and are eliminated from postseason contention with some games left, they’ll likely turn to Klubnik to see what they have.

10. Kiko Mauigoa, LB [Last week: No. 10]

After missing the previous three games with a quadriceps injury, Kiko Mauigoa returned to the field against New England. Unfortunately, the former Miami Hurricane lasted just two special teams snaps before he re-injured himself. He suffered the injury in the first half and didn’t return.

It’s been a disappointing year for Mauigoa. A player who was once viewed as a potential rotational contributor just a few months ago hasn’t received a single defensive snap, as injuries, the addition of Demario Davis, and limited playing time have derailed his season.

Hopefully, Mauigoa’s injury isn’t too serious, and he can return to the field sooner rather than later.

9. D’Angelo Ponds, CB [Last week: 7]

Entering Week 6, few people expected to see D’Angelo Ponds get reps on defense against New England. But after the Jets allowed a wide-open touchdown to Hunter Henry, the team benched Brownlee, and Ponds took over in the slot.

In 11 defensive snaps (five in coverage), Ponds struggled, giving up a 39-yard gain to Demario Douglas. Although Jamien Sherwood bailed him out by forcing a fumble recovered by Fitzpatrick, Ponds just hasn’t looked good.

Rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds still hasn't made the impact the Jets want this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite this, we must cut him some slack, as he’s played just 34 defensive snaps and is playing a position he lined up at 28 times over his three-year collegiate career.

Still, Ponds must quickly improve his play, because if the Jets continue to lose, they’ll look to play Ponds more.

8. Malachi Moore, DB [Last week: No. 9]

With the Jets signing Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the offseason, Malachi Moore wasn’t expected to have a big role this season. However, few expected him to be a non-factor on defense.

The Alabama Crimson Tide alum has played just nine defensive snaps this season. Despite this, Moore has made the most of his opportunity on special teams, recording six tackles. He remains one of New York’s most productive players on the unit, earning a 74.8 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus.

As long as Andre Cisco, Belton, and Fitzpatrick remain healthy, we shouldn’t expect to see Moore on the field. But if he continues to play at a high level on special teams, don’t be surprised if Glenn rewards him with a few defensive snaps.

7. Kenyon Sadiq, TE [Last week: No. 5]

Things were looking up three weeks ago when Kenyon Sadiq exploded for seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.

In the three games since, however, the former Oregon Duck has recorded just three receptions (13 targets) for 15 yards. While this is partly due to Mason Taylor returning to the lineup, offensive coordinator Frank Reich also hasn’t utilized Sadiq properly.

The 21-year-old possesses elite speed and athleticism for his position, yet Reich hasn’t used these strengths beyond the occasional screen pass. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Sadiq has been used in motion in just 14 of his 88 routes and has just one red zone target.

This has to change immediately, as the Jets are last in red zone efficiency (37.5%).

6. Mason Taylor, TE [Last week: No. 6]

It looked like Mason Taylor was going to have a breakout game early against the Patriots, as the former LSU Tiger recorded two catches (three targets) for 17 yards in the first quarter. However, the second-year tight end wasn’t targeted until the fourth quarter, finishing the game with four catches (six targets) for 33 yards.

Although it isn’t a jaw-dropping stat line, Taylor has bounced back from a horrendous start to the season. In the first two games, Taylor recorded just two receptions (three targets) for negative three yards. Meanwhile, he’s hauled in seven receptions (nine targets) for 57 yards in the past two.

With Taylor back and healthy, hopefully he can remain as productive, if not more, in the coming weeks.

5. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT [Last week: No. 4]

Darrell Jackson Jr. had been relatively quiet to start his NFL career. Behind a stacked defensive line featuring Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, David Onyemata, and T’Vondre Sweat, Jackson had appeared in just 44 defensive snaps over his first three games.

When Onyemata was placed on the injured reserve, Jackson started to make his presence felt with more playing time. In the last three games, the former Florida State Seminole has recorded nine tackles, three pressures, and one sack in 105 defensive snaps.

Jackson had his best all-around game in Week 5 against the Browns, recording four tackles, two pressures, a sack, and two pass deflections in 29 snaps, playing a key role in New York’s win.

The Jets certainly wouldn't mind if Darrell Jackson Jr. kept having performances like the one he had against the Browns in Week 5. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 fourth-round selection has also impressed as a tackler, earning a 74.7 tackling grade per PFF, ranking 15th among qualifying interior defenders.

With Onyemata not expected to return until later in the season, Jackson has proven he deserves to be a part of the rotation moving forward.

4. Omar Cooper Jr., WR [Last week: No. 9]

We all knew that once Omar Cooper Jr. returned to the lineup, he would boost the receiving corps. However, few expected the former Indiana Hoosier to be this productive in his first game back.

Cooper balled out against the Patriots, leading the team in receptions (6) and receiving yards (103), while recording the team’s lone touchdown in the third quarter. Outside of running back Braelon Allen, Cooper was the only productive offensive playmaker, as no one else had over 50 receiving yards.

Even though New York lost, the team must be happy with what they saw from Cooper. He created separation, made big plays, and showcased the same explosiveness that made them trade back into the first round to select him.

While it was great to see Cooper have a breakout game, the Jets will need him to replicate similar production for as long as wide receiver Adonai Mitchell remains sidelined.

3. Azareye’h Thomas, CB [Last week: No. 3]

Azareye’h Thomas has easily been one of New York’s most improved players this season.

The former Florida State Seminole has impressed with his coverage this season, allowing just 21 receptions (32 targets) for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas once again played well against New England, giving up just two catches (six targets) for 28 yards.

However, A.J. Brown, who missed the past four games with a high ankle sprain, beat Thomas on a go route to create separation downfield, but dropped an easy catch.

While he was fine in coverage, the former Florida State Seminole missed three tackles. One came before the end of the half when he missed a tackle on Hunter Henry, setting up a touchdown pass four plays later.

Despite his down game, it shouldn’t drop him in the power rankings, as he’s remained one of the few consistent players. Hopefully, Thomas bounces back against the Dolphins.

2. David Bailey, EDGE [Last week: No. 2]

David Bailey wasn’t able to replicate last week’s three sacks and nine pressures performance, recording just three pressures instead. Although he wasn’t as productive in the pass rush, Bailey still managed to have a solid game against the Patriots, recording five total tackles and two forced fumbles, recovering one.

One of his forced fumbles came against Brown when Bailey lined up across from him in coverage. Yes, you read that right.

Bailey dropped back in coverage nine times against New England. While he made a great play in one of them, the notable one came when the Jets sent just three rushers, giving Drake Maye all the time in the world to find Romeo Doubs for a touchdown.

The Jets need to keep putting David Bailey in a position to succeed by playing to his strengths. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey was regarded as one of the best players in the draft for his pass-rush ability, so why is Glenn wasting precious snaps by dropping him in coverage?

Hopefully, Glenn has learned his lesson, and we see Bailey in the backfield more often.

1. Armand Membou, OT [Last week: No. 1]

Outside of Armand Membou’s Week 2 performance against the Packers, where he gave up four pressures and two sacks, he’s been quiet this season. That’s a good thing.

In the past four games, the second-year tackle has allowed just eight pressures and one sack. Despite being one of the Jets’ best pass protectors this season, PFF has given him a 68.4 pass-blocking grade, ranking 43rd among 74 qualifying tackles.

We must take these grades with a grain of salt, however. Although Membou hasn’t had the All-Pro-caliber year fans were expecting, he’s done better in the first six games this year compared to last year.

Membou has given up just two sacks and 12 pressures this season, compared to two sacks and 17 pressures last year. Again, he hasn’t played at an elite level this year, but he’s still been a dependable protector on the right side.

If any member of Gang Green is worried about his play, just remember that Membou allowed just 16 pressures over his final 11 games in his rookie season.

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