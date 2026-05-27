Jets Send UFDA LB Packing at Start of OTAs, Sign Rookie Offensive Lineman

The Jets were quite busy as they began organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday, continuing to toy with their 90-man roster. Earlier in the day, New York surprisingly traded wide receiver and special teamer Irv Charles to Seattle in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick.

After the Charles trade, the Jets decided to bolster their offensive line on Wednesday afternoon, signing rookie tackle Courtland Ford. But Ford’s signing came at the expense of undrafted free agent linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, who was waived.

We've signed OL Courtland Ford and waived LB Kendrick Blackshire — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 27, 2026

Blackshire is now the second UDFA that New York has parted ways with this month. A couple of weeks ago, the team cut ties with kicker Will Ferrin to make room for veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick. The former UTSA defender faced an uphill battle to make the Jets’ 53-man roster, given the backup depth behind Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood.

Ford’s signing could be viewed through the same lens, especially since the Jets’ backup tackle situation is in stable shape with Max Mitchell, Chukwuma Okorafor, and Xavier Hill (UDFA). But the Jets are giving the former UCLA tackle a chance to see if he can make an impression and compete for a spot on the line.

What does Courtland Ford bring to the table as the newest Jets’ signing?

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ford played at three different schools (USC, Kentucky, and UCLA) over his six-year collegiate career. Over that span of time, Ford appeared in 46 games and made 25 starts, including 11 at left tackle last year for UCLA.

Ford is better as a run blocker than a pass protector, as he can “play with good pad level” and “good hand usage,” according to Emory Hunt’s '2026 Football Gameplan Draft Guide.' Hunt also credits Ford for having “requisite arm length”, which helps him in pass protection.

That being said, Ford’s footwork can use a bit of work, which will likely be something to keep in mind as we enter OTAs and the rest of the offseason workouts. At the same time, the former UCLA lineman has some versatility, which is what you need as an undrafted rookie if you want to stick around at any level of football.

During his two years at Kentucky, Ford made two starts at right tackle, despite only appearing in 13 games and dealing with a hand injury. Over his three-year tenure with the Trojans, he made most of his starts at left tackle (11 games), but he did have a start at left guard in 2020.

If you look at the other backup offensive linemen on the Jets’ 90-man roster, such as Mitchell and Hill, both of those guys have positional versatility.

Mitchell can play on the perimeter at tackle and go inside at guard. Meanwhile, Hill can play left guard, right tackle, and has reportedly trained at center during the draft process. Therefore, we can infer that Ford’s immediate competition to make the 53-man or practice squad will be these two guys here.

However, Ford can’t wait to make an impression on the coaching staff, as we know that during this time of the year, the 90-man roster is a revolving door.