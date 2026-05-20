The Curious Case of Jamien Sherwood, and Why Jets Are at a Crossroads

Just over a year ago, the New York Jets went "all-in" with former fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood.

In the 2025 offseason, New York extended the former Auburn prospect to a three-year, $45 million contract. The annual salary of $15 million places him tied for fifth-most among all linebackers — tied with Nick Bolton in Kansas City and Devin Lloyd in Carolina.

The hope was that Sherwood's pay increase would also boost his role and production on the field. As a safety-turned-linebacker, the 26-year-old was solid in pass coverage and had the athleticism to become a sideline-to-sideline run defender. He was named a captain heading into the 2025 season, putting even more pressure on the young linebacker.

Eventually, that pressure caught up to him. Sherwood was benched throughout the regular season that saw the Jets win just three games.

Now, Sherwood's contract isn't considered to be at fair market value. It's an albatross the Jets have to deal with going forward.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What should Jets do with Sherwood?

There is no simple way that the Jets can get out of their contract with Sherwood. If the team were to cut him before June 1st, they would incur a $25 million dead cap charge and lose $13.5 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. A cut after June 1st would still cost the Jets over $6 million in cap space.

While the Jets could look to trade Sherwood before June 1st for just $10 million in dead cap and $1 million lost in salary space, what team would want to take on Sherwood's ballooned contract after a down year in which he ranked 66th out of 88 linebackers with a coverage grade of just 46.1 according to Pro Football Focus?

“I think every player on the defense will feel that they can do better,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said in December of last year. “I think he’s done a lot of good things for us and I’m expecting him to continue to growing in the job as being the MIKE linebacker.”

In many ways, the Jets put Sherwood in uncharted territory last season. Not only was he signed as one of the highest-paid players on the defense last season, but he became the team's play-caller and captain for the first time in his career.

While some players have been known to excel in elevated roles, it takes other athletes time to fully step into the shoes of a leader. For Sherwood, that's what the Jets are hoping was the case in 2025.

They can't do much else, otherwise.

Fair expectations in 2026

Only three teams in the NFL are paying two linebackers more than $10 million annually. The Las Vegas Raiders (who signed Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker), Chicago Bears (T.J. Edwards and Devin Bush), and the Jets after bringing in Demario Davis back for a third stint with the organization.

It's rare for any team to value the position so highly in the modern NFL.

With Davis, though, the Jets have a proven leader and someone who can help Sherwood get back to doing the things he does well — leveraging his athleticism and football IQ to make plays at a consistent level. Gone are the days of New York relying on Sherwood to be the vocal leader in the huddle.

They have Davis for that. And he's already prepared to take on that role as well.

"This is my third time around, but this time I come back very different, very purposeful, very clear on vision, on who I am," Davis said during his introductory press conference. "This wasn't a happenstance situation. This was a choice, knowing who I am and what I am called to be. I know what I'm stepping into this time around. I know what I'm bringing into a locker room. I know I play the game at an elite level. I know every year I'm trying to play better than the prior year."

New York needs Sherwood to play like the up-and-coming linebacker he once was before 2025. A shift in play-callers, with Glenn using his "superpower" should certainly help in that regard.

But in the end, it's up to Sherwood. 2025 was not all bad for him. His 81.0 run defense grade was good for 16th among all linebackers last season. But for a player that is being paid as a top-five performer, the Jets will need more.

They aren't in a position to just let him walk or lucky enough to find a trade partner just yet. But the Jets are in a tough spot this season with Jamien Sherwood.

And it could be the linebacker's last chance to prove he can be an every-down player going forward.