Jets Should Consider Kicking the Tires on Ex-Bills WR (And It's Not Stefon Diggs)

The Jets’ wide receiver room is in a much better position than it was when the 2025 season ended in January. Guys like Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, who will see a lot of targets, are back; however, the Jets also added Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cooper, the former Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver, is the perfect complement to Wilson and Mitchell. He can play in the slot, on the outside, and pick up yards after the catch. Those three, plus Arian Smith, who has the speed to be another down-the-field threat, could lead to a better year with Geno Smith taking over as quarterback.

Jets fans are excited about what rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. will bring to the table. | Jess Stiles-Imagn Images

Cooper could make an impact in Year 1, but that doesn't change the fact that Jets fans still want another veteran who can step in as a WR4 and be called upon if someone gets hurt. Luckily for the Jets, several free-agent WRs are available, like Stefon Diggs and Jauan Jennings. New York has seen Diggs a lot, thanks to his time in Buffalo and, most recently, with the New England Patriots.

While Diggs has shown that he’s still capable of being a 1,000-yard receiver, the Jets don’t need him. Instead, they should set their sights on ex-Bills WR Curtis Samuel, who was released earlier this offseason after signing a three-year, $24 million deal in 2024.

Curtis Samuel should be on Jets’ shortlist for free-agent WR signings

The 29-year-old Samuel, a Brooklyn native, is coming off a down 2025 season in Buffalo marred by injuries. Samuel appeared in only six games thanks to an elbow that placed him on injured reserve.

In the limited action he saw with the Bills last year, Samuel only amassed seven catches (nine targets) for 81 yards and a touchdown. It was a far cry from his first season with the Bills, where he had 31 receptions (46 targets) for 253 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

When healthy, the veteran wide receiver is a reliable option in the slot and on the outside. Samuel can also operate out of the backfield, which is a nice wrinkle to have in the playbook, as it gives the defense something else to think about.

Ex-Bills WR Curtis Samuel is the type of depth option the Jets need beyond Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Bills, Samuel played more snaps in the slot (158) than at the X spot (118), per StatRankings.com. It was the same story in his final season with the Commanders, as he led them with 399 slot snaps compared to 139 in the X.

Looking at the Jets slot snaps from last season, their top three options were Isaiah Williams (183), Mason Taylor (155), and John Metchie III (132). That will likely change with Cooper and first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq joining the club.

But that shouldn’t stop the Jets from thinking about adding Samuel, who can create plays with yards after the catch. In his first year with Buffalo, he averaged 5.2 yards after the catch per reception.

Last season, Samuel didn’t have the same success at 3.9 yards after the catch; however, injuries limited his ceiling. With Spotrac projecting his market value of $1.8 million on a one-year deal, the Jets shouldn’t think twice about signing him.

If it doesn’t work out, the Jets could easily cut ties and go in another direction. Still, adding Samuel will give Smith another target that can work the short and intermediate routes, while defenses focus on Wilson, Cooper, and the tight end duo.