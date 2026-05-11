Jets Special Teamer Could Be in Jeopardy After Latest Rookie Signing

Rookie minicamp is officially in the books for the New York Jets, as it wrapped up on Sunday. It was the perfect opportunity for the coaches to get an up-close look at the rookies, UDFAs, and tryout players, who could be undrafted rookies or veteran players.

For fringe/backend roster guys already on the 90-man, the hope is that the team doesn’t make any additional signings, as the competition will already be fierce with rookies and undrafted free agents in the mix. Linebacker Kobe King is one of those guys looking to prove himself again in New York after appearing in nine games with the squad last season.

However, King will have his work cut out for himself, as the Jets signed tryout linebacker Jaden Heller on Monday. To make room for the rookie linebacker on the 90-man roster, New York cut ties with outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

We've signed LB Jaden Keller and waived LB Ochaun Mathis — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 11, 2026

This was Heller’s second rookie minicamp, as he received an invite from the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2026 NFL Draft. Tryout players at rookie minicamp aren’t guaranteed a spot on the 90-man roster like a draft pick or undrafted free agent; they’re fighting for a chance.

The fact that Heller was able to stand amongst all the guys at Florham Park is a testament to his skills, and it's clear the Jets want to get a closer look at him.

Jaden Heller could give Kobe King competition for roster spot this summer

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Heller played his college football at Virginia Tech, where he really came along in his final two years with the Hokies. Last season, Heller had 50 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and a half sack in 11 games.

Looking at his Pro Football Focus grades from his final year with the Hokies, Heller was an okay run defender (59.4 grade) and a pass rusher (60.5 grade). But he wasn’t spectacular in coverage (48.5) and had a slew of missed tackles (13, career worst).

Luckily for Heller, his job will be to show the Jets that he can be useful not only as a run defender but also as a special-teams contributor. Over his five-year career at Virginia Tech, he played a lot of special teams and had at least four seasons with a grade of 60 or higher.

Heller also brings athleticism to the table, as he recorded a RAS of 9.70. At his pro day, the 6-foot-3 defender ran a 4.50 40-yard dash, which is pretty good for a player with an RAS comparable to that of star linebacker Fred Warner.

Now, Jets fans shouldn’t get their hopes up that Heller will be Fred Warner, but he could be someone who pops in training camp and preseason. And if you’re King, that makes your job a little bit tougher.

As we mentioned, King appeared in nine games last season with the Jets, all on special teams (121 snaps), and actually played well, posting a 76.0 grade. That’s nothing to scoff at, especially when you consider he had a 54.7 grade in five games with the Minnesota Vikings to start the season.

When looking at the Jets’ LB depth chart towards the backend, Mykal Walker and Marcelino McCracy-Ball seemed locked into their roles. Walker can play defense and special teams, and McCracy-Ball is a special-teams captain, who you don’t want to see playing defense.

Therefore, it will be an opportunity for King or Heller to show that they belong on the 53-man roster. Now, things could get even more complicated towards the back end of the roster for King, especially if the Jets were to bring in a veteran linebacker in the coming weeks. Fans hope that will happen, as if Demario Davis or Jamien Sherwood were to get hurt, the Jets would be in big trouble.