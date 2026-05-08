One Position Group the Jets Still Need to Fix in May

The New York Jets put together a solid draft class and looked primed to improve on their disastrous 2025 season. However, while they addressed their three most obvious needs in the draft (pass-rusher, secondary depth and receiving threats), they still have some weaknesses that can't be ignored.

Figuring out their backup quarterback situation and bringing in another veteran pass catcher are two of the remaining needs the Jets need to address, but linebacker is an even bigger area area of concern, especially when you look at the depth. The Jets did not draft an off-ball linebacker, putting even more emphasis on the health of free free-agent acquisitions Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood.

With the draft in the books and OTAs coming up later this month, adding some depth at linebacker could be crucial with the 37-year-old Davis and Sherwood being the cornerstones of the position going into the 2026 season.

Jets need to address depth concerns at linebacker

Davis led the New Orleans Saints with 143 total tackles last season, while Sherwood was the Jets' leading tackler in 2025 with 154. Both are excellent, but should the depth be tested and either misses time, the Jets could have some immediate issues.

Francisco Mauigoa started eight games as a rookie in 2025, but he is still inexperienced if all the attention turns to him. Mykal Walker and Marcelino McCrary-Ball are primarily special teamers, while Kobe King has just 10 combined tackles in 14 appearances as a rookie in 2025. Needless to say, that is not an ideal situation for a team looking to improve on its second-worst scoring defense from last season.

That does not mean the Jets are finished making moves with several notable free agents remaining for them to pursue. One name the Jets could look into is Bobby Okereke, who spent his last three seasons in the Big Apple with the New York Giants. Unlike Sherwood, who struggled in coverage last season, Okereke had the 22nd-best coverage grade (65.2) out of 88 qualified linebackers, per Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, the Jets may also benefit from considering a trade for the Saints' Pete Werner. The 26-year-old is by no means a star after missing 15 tackles and allowing 12.4 yards per reception last season, both of which were career highs. However, Werner could become expendable in New Orleans as the Saints reconstruct their LB room, and his high-volume tackling ability (408 total) would be welcomed by a Jets team that was 29th in rush yards allowed last season (139.5).

While the Jets appear to be a lot more competitive on paper after their impressive draft class, the linebacker position is certainly questionable as OTAs approach. In an AFC East that already includes Drake Maye and Josh Allen, the Jets need all they can get to keep those offenses contained when they face them twice each season. When you also consider the Jets lost each of their division games last season to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, they can only go up from here.

The draft additions will help, but unless the Jets add some more depth at linebacker, the same defensive issues could persist if injuries begin to pile up and there are no reliable options to turn to.