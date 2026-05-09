Cade Klubnik Buzz Is Already Palpable at Jets Rookie Minicamp

The next phase of the Jets' offseason began with the opening of their 2026 rookie minicamp on Friday. It's the first opportunity for New York's first-year pros—from second-overall pick David Bailey to the undrafted rookies—to get an understanding of the NFL experience. From brief on-field drills to classroom sessions, there's a lot to absorb during the three-day event.

Jets fans were excited to hear the first reports on each rookie, especially quarterback Cade Klubnik. General manager Darren Mougey traded multiple picks to draft the former Clemson signal-caller at No. 110 last month, leaving those around Gotham curious if the juice will be worth the squeeze.

A glimpse of rookie QB Cade Klubnik. #Jets pic.twitter.com/6mRv74bsm1 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 8, 2026

Although the rookie minicamp isn't an indication of how a player's season, let alone career, will go, the early buzz regarding Klubnik is too hard to ignore.

Cade Klubnik is already generating buzz early into rookie minicamp

Update — May 9, 11:37 a.m. ET: ESPN's Rich Cimini had the following to say about Klubnik's Day 2 effort, "Some nice stuff from QB Cade Klubnik. Good short to intermediate accuracy. Throws a catchable ball. TE Kenyon Sadiq made two catches on intermediate-level routes, including a nice adjustment on a ball slightly behind him. He did have a drop on a short pass. That was an issue last season at Oregon. Take all this with a grain of salt. No pads and they’re not going full tilt."

Jets rookie camp, Day 2: Some nice stuff from QB Cade Klubnik. Good short to intermediate accuracy. Throws a catchable ball. TE Kenyon Sadiq made two catches on intermediate-level routes, including a nice adjustment on a ball slightly behind him. He did have a drop on a short… pic.twitter.com/SsbdbjnBpF — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 9, 2026

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt was one of the first to report on Klubnik's solid first day of minicamp on Friday. Even though the early 11-on-11 drills reportedly saw a lot of "light jogging," Rosenblatt pointed out that it didn't stop Klubnik from completing a downfield pass to former Oklahoma State UDFA Sam Jackson V.

About six minutes after that, Rosenblatt added that another UDFA WR—Malik McClain—made a "nice catch" off a rollout pass from Klubnik.

Cade Klubnik hit UDFA WR Malik McClain at the sideline on a rollout. Nice catch. https://t.co/HDaAhioW3k — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 8, 2026

What Klubnik can do in an actual NFL game (even the preseason) remains to be seen, and it's too early to predict anything based on a couple of nice passes to UDFA wideouts. The true test will come later this summer when he gets a chance to familiarize himself with more talented pass-catchers, such as returning veterans Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, as well as fellow first-year studs Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr.

Although he hasn't even made it to organized team activities (OTAs) yet, that hasn't stopped Klubnik's early rookie minicamp from catching Breece Hall's attention. Much like many fans, the Jets' recently extended franchise running back hopped on X to share his reaction to a video the team shared of Klubnik showing up to Friday's session.

"Bro got crazy aura already," Hall wrote along with a few dozen laughing emojis.

😂😂😂bro got crazy Aura already😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Wim7GXNlPL — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) May 8, 2026

Other reactions include:

It's only a 34-second hype video, but Klubnik is a former five-star recruit, so Hall (and everyone else) has every reason to be excited by what he can do. The 22-year-old QB's stock dipped because of a regressed 2025 performance, but that doesn't mean he can't remind people of who he can be if the Jets put him in a position to succeed.

And, so far, New York has done just that. The Jets' offseason has seen the offensive line's trenches deepen, talented playmakers added to the aerial game and the backfield's future secured with Hall's extension.

The only question is, will Klubnik get the opportunity to start at all for the Jets next season?

Despite hype, Klubnik likely won't start anytime soon

Klubnik will likely see some action in the preseason, as the Jets are more than aware of what Geno Smith brings to the table. Beyond that, though, he might be a long shot to start as a rookie this fall.

Even though he has potential, Cade Klubnik is far from a finished product. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Again, Klubnik lost some luster with his regressed performance last season. The ex-Tiger went from passing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with six interceptions in 14 games (2024) to 2,943 yards and 16 TDs to six INTs in 12 outings (2025). Yes, injuries played a role, but that doesn't change the fact that Klubnik has a lot to prove before head coach Aaron Glenn trusts him to start a regular-season game.

Besides, with Smith as the de facto starter, New York won't be desperate enough to throw the rookie passer into the fire. Although not glamorous backup options, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook are still around. The Jets have also expressed interest in free-agent quarterback Russell Wilson, which likely indicates they don't have QB2 plans for Klubnik.

Klubnik could end up starting a late-season game if the stakes are low or injuries pile up. The safe bet, however, is that he'll likely spend Year 1 learning and absorbing all he can from the sidelines. That won't stop the hype-train from chugging along this season, though, as Jets fans are all aboard and ready to see where this ride takes them when OTAs and training camp begin.