Jets' Special Teams Unit Takes a Turn Thanks to Rams

Remember when the New York Jets tried out nine different kickers in order to find the right man to trust throughout the 2026 season? So many fans and analysts were concerned that the team's special teams unit would take a massive drop because of it.

Not only has that concerned not been the case, but the rest of the league seemingly wants New York's kickers again. Seriously.

The Los Angeles Rams, the team many predicted to win the Super Bowl after acquiring Myles Garrett in the offseason, have signed Blake Grupe off the Jets' practice squad this week after a struggling start to the season from Ex-Jet Harrison Mevis.

You read that right. Los Angeles is going back to the Jets to solve its kicking problems.

The jokes write themselves.

Rams turn to Jets for help

Before he was cut on Tuesday, Mevis was easily the weakest link to the Rams roster. He went 5-9 on field goals including missing a potential game-winner on Monday night. Grupe, meanwhile, hasn't even attempted a kick for the Jets so far this season.

He was beat out in another competition with Jason Sanders to begin the year. Sanders has gone 8-9 on field goals including a solid 3-4 from beyond 50 yards out.

New York was right to keep Sanders on the roster, but the team losing Grupe highlights another part to their team. New York's special teams unit isn't as elite as they were last season, but they remain an integral part to their future success.

"I think it's been awesome," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "We're talking about grit and resiliency. I think he's been able to show that so far early in the season."

It should not be overlooked that the Rams chose to sign Grupe over the likes of other veteran kickers on the open market like Justin Tucker. Los Angeles clearly thinks highly of Banjo's ability to get the best out of their kickers, and are hoping to get some of that production going forward.

"Appreciate (Mevis's) contributions," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a video conference with reporters. "I thought he was a rock for us last year when we obviously struggled in that area. But ultimately we need better production, and that's what we're hoping to get out of from Blake."

New York and Los Angeles have the same record. Sounds crazy doesn't it? But in the case of the Jets' their special teams unit looks to be an improved group even with new faces at kicker.

And other teams around the league know it.