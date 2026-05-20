He's the type of player the New York Jets have been searching for.

The one with the kind of championship pedigree the organization hasn't had in decades.

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal last offseason as a free agent, fresh off a two-sack performance in Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. He lived up to that contract last season, posting a career-high 12 sacks despite Arizona winning just three games.

But now, Sweat reportedly wants out. Former Cardinals beat writer Kyle Odegard reported the edge rusher's absence from Arizona's OTA workout schedule, expressing frustration over the organization's future.

Sweat's potential unhappiness leaves the Jets in a unique position. They drafted David Bailey with the second-overall pick in April and signed veteran free agents Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai. With Will McDonald's fifth-year option also picked up, New York could argue that it won't need to trade for a veteran of Sweat's caliber.

However, the Florida State product brings more than just quality pass-rushing numbers, though. And that's why the Jets should do what they need to do to acquire him.

Even if it means shipping a former first-round pick in McDonald for him.

What would be the benefit for the Jets to do a McDonald for Sweat swap?

In his three years with the Jets, McDonald has been a quality and productive pass rusher. The Iowa State product has recorded 21.5 sacks throughout his NFL career, including a team-high 10.5 in 2024.

But for as quick and dominant as McDonald has been as a pass rusher at times, there's a clear weakness to his game:

Run defense.

McDonald was the third-worst edge rusher in football at stopping the run (41.6 grade), according to Pro Football Focus. A big part of those struggles have come due to his light frame - standing in at just 245 pounds.

Sweat doesn't have that problem. Throughout his career, both in Philadelphia and in Arizona, the now 29-year-old has posted quality run-defense grades alongside his strong pass-rushing skills. In the same three-year span as McDonald, Sweat has recorded 26.5 sacks while posting a run defense grade of 69.8, per PFF.

Yes, Sweat is older. And the Jets (or any other team) would need to accept a higher cap hit for his services over the current player they would be giving up, but New York needs more productivity against the run this season.

Adding a player like Sweat, even if it means giving up on McDonald before his rookie contract is up, solves that need. And puts the Jets' defense in a much better light going into 2026.

Jets defensive alignment heading into this season

For what it's worth, Sweat does not appear to be on the trade block. His absence from OTAs could certainly change once mandatory minicamp rolls around in a month.

It is also important to remember that while McDonald's run defense has been an issue, the Jets are not overly concerned going into his fourth year with the team.

I think we have a number of guys on this defense that

you can put in different spots and put the same guys on the field, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said when asked about McDonald's similar struggles against the run to David Bailey's. And we're going to see how we can do

that, but more or less man, we've just got to get them out there, first off, before we'll be able to do that.

Glenn has also touted a push to be "multiple" on defense. New York won't solely be a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive team. They'll incorporate different looks to confuse opposing offenses and quarterbacks.

Having edge rushers who can play in that kind of defense, though, is important. McDonald hasn't proven he can do that. Sweat, meanwhile, has. Arizona would probably want to get rid of a high-valued contract that Sweat currently holds, so there's even more merit to the team potentially looking for a trade partner.

Edge rusher-needy teams don't have the kind of young developmental piece the Jets do, as with McDonald. And if the organization is serious about being better across the board in 2026, a trade for Sweat makes plenty of sense as offseason workouts continue.