The New York Jets 2026-27 schedule is now complete. It's a tough slate with non-division matchups against the Chiefs, Packers, Lions, Bears, Chargers, and Broncos, all of whom made the playoffs last year. They also face the Bills and Patriots twice.

Despite all the elite competition, the Jets didn't get a single primetime game on their schedule. Indeed, every game but two on their schedule is currently scheduled for Sunday at 1 PM ET. The other two games at 4 ET kickoffs. Their Week 18 game doesn't have a time, as is every game. Maybe they'll get the Sunday night game that week.

The Jets are one of five teams that didn't get a primetime game. The other four are the Titans, Raiders, Cardinals, and Dolphins.

Last season, the Jets only had two primetime games – a Monday night showdown on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and a Thursday night road game against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

The Jets didn’t end up on the right side of the scoreboard in either game, losing both divisional contests. New York received four primetime games in 2024, but that was mostly due to the Aaron Rodgers effect, as everyone was watching to see how he would play post-surgery.

That said, Gang Green fans are hoping for better days this upcoming season with the influx of talent on both sides of the ball.

Looking at this season’s schedule, New York should be more competitive in many of their games if things break its way. And it certainly has tough matchups where it will get to test its mettle and prove to the NFL world that it's ready to take the next step in the Aaron Glenn era.

Here's the full Jets schedule.

Jets' schedule for 2026 NFL season

Week Opponent Date Time TV Channel/Streaming Platform 1 at Titans Sunday Sep 13 2026 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 vs. Packers Sunday Sep 20 2026 1 p.m. ET FOX 3 at Lions Sunday Sep 27, 2026 1 p.m. ET FOX 4 at Bears Sunday Oct 4, 2026 1 p.m. ET FOX 5 vs. Browns Sunday Oct 11, 2026 1 p.m. ET CBS 6 at Patriots Sunday Oct 18, 2026 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 vs. Dolphins Sunday Oct 25, 2026 1 p.m. ET CBS 8 vs. Raiders Sunday Nov 1, 2026 1 p.m. ET FOX 9 at Chiefs Sunday Nov 8, 2026 1 p.m. ET CBS 10 vs. Bills Sunday Nov 15, 2026 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 at Chargers Sunday Nov 22, 2026 4:05 p.m. ET FOX 12 at Dolphins Sunday Nov 29, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET CBS 13 BYE WEEK n/a n/a n/a 14 vs. Broncos Sunday Dec 13, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET CBS 15 at Cardinals Sunday Dec 20, 2026 4:05 p.m. ET FOX 16 vs. Patriots (per NerdingonNFL) Sunday Dec 27, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET CBS 17 vs. Vikings Sunday Jan 3, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET CBS 18 at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD TBD