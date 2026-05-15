Primetime Blackout: Jets Denied Primetime Game in 2026 Season
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The New York Jets 2026-27 schedule is now complete. It's a tough slate with non-division matchups against the Chiefs, Packers, Lions, Bears, Chargers, and Broncos, all of whom made the playoffs last year. They also face the Bills and Patriots twice.
Despite all the elite competition, the Jets didn't get a single primetime game on their schedule. Indeed, every game but two on their schedule is currently scheduled for Sunday at 1 PM ET. The other two games at 4 ET kickoffs. Their Week 18 game doesn't have a time, as is every game. Maybe they'll get the Sunday night game that week.
The Jets are one of five teams that didn't get a primetime game. The other four are the Titans, Raiders, Cardinals, and Dolphins.
Last season, the Jets only had two primetime games – a Monday night showdown on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and a Thursday night road game against the New England Patriots in Week 13.
The Jets didn’t end up on the right side of the scoreboard in either game, losing both divisional contests. New York received four primetime games in 2024, but that was mostly due to the Aaron Rodgers effect, as everyone was watching to see how he would play post-surgery.
That said, Gang Green fans are hoping for better days this upcoming season with the influx of talent on both sides of the ball.
Looking at this season’s schedule, New York should be more competitive in many of their games if things break its way. And it certainly has tough matchups where it will get to test its mettle and prove to the NFL world that it's ready to take the next step in the Aaron Glenn era.
Here's the full Jets schedule.
Jets' schedule for 2026 NFL season
Week
Opponent
Date
Time
TV Channel/Streaming Platform
1
at Titans
Sunday Sep 13 2026
1 p.m. ET
CBS
2
vs. Packers
Sunday Sep 20 2026
1 p.m. ET
FOX
3
at Lions
Sunday Sep 27, 2026
1 p.m. ET
FOX
4
at Bears
Sunday Oct 4, 2026
1 p.m. ET
FOX
5
vs. Browns
Sunday Oct 11, 2026
1 p.m. ET
CBS
6
at Patriots
Sunday Oct 18, 2026
1 p.m. ET
CBS
7
vs. Dolphins
Sunday Oct 25, 2026
1 p.m. ET
CBS
8
vs. Raiders
Sunday Nov 1, 2026
1 p.m. ET
FOX
9
at Chiefs
Sunday Nov 8, 2026
1 p.m. ET
CBS
10
vs. Bills
Sunday Nov 15, 2026
1 p.m. ET
CBS
11
at Chargers
Sunday Nov 22, 2026
4:05 p.m. ET
FOX
12
at Dolphins
Sunday Nov 29, 2026
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
13
BYE WEEK
n/a
n/a
n/a
14
vs. Broncos
Sunday Dec 13, 2026
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
15
at Cardinals
Sunday Dec 20, 2026
4:05 p.m. ET
FOX
16
vs. Patriots (per NerdingonNFL)
Sunday Dec 27, 2026
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
17
vs. Vikings
Sunday Jan 3, 2026
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
18
at Buffalo Bills
TBD
TBD
TBD
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Jovan has over 13 years of experience in sports media, including stops at The Philadelphia Tribune, SB Nation, FanSided and Hoops Habit. Most recently joining OnSI, his teams covered include the New York Jets, New York Yankees and New York Knicks.