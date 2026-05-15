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Primetime Blackout: Jets Denied Primetime Game in 2026 Season

Jovan Alford|
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) takes the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) takes the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

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New York Jets

The New York Jets 2026-27 schedule is now complete. It's a tough slate with non-division matchups against the Chiefs, Packers, Lions, Bears, Chargers, and Broncos, all of whom made the playoffs last year. They also face the Bills and Patriots twice.

Despite all the elite competition, the Jets didn't get a single primetime game on their schedule. Indeed, every game but two on their schedule is currently scheduled for Sunday at 1 PM ET. The other two games at 4 ET kickoffs. Their Week 18 game doesn't have a time, as is every game. Maybe they'll get the Sunday night game that week.

The Jets are one of five teams that didn't get a primetime game. The other four are the Titans, Raiders, Cardinals, and Dolphins.

Last season, the Jets only had two primetime games – a Monday night showdown on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and a Thursday night road game against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

The Jets didn’t end up on the right side of the scoreboard in either game, losing both divisional contests. New York received four primetime games in 2024, but that was mostly due to the Aaron Rodgers effect, as everyone was watching to see how he would play post-surgery.

That said, Gang Green fans are hoping for better days this upcoming season with the influx of talent on both sides of the ball.

Looking at this season’s schedule, New York should be more competitive in many of their games if things break its way. And it certainly has tough matchups where it will get to test its mettle and prove to the NFL world that it's ready to take the next step in the Aaron Glenn era.

Here's the full Jets schedule.

Jets' schedule for 2026 NFL season

Week

Opponent

Date

Time

TV Channel/Streaming Platform

1

at Titans

Sunday Sep 13 2026

1 p.m. ET

CBS

2

vs. Packers

Sunday Sep 20 2026

1 p.m. ET

FOX

3

at Lions

Sunday Sep 27, 2026

1 p.m. ET

FOX

4

at Bears

Sunday Oct 4, 2026

1 p.m. ET

FOX

5

vs. Browns

Sunday Oct 11, 2026

1 p.m. ET

CBS

6

at Patriots

Sunday Oct 18, 2026

1 p.m. ET

CBS

7

vs. Dolphins

Sunday Oct 25, 2026

1 p.m. ET

CBS

8

vs. Raiders

Sunday Nov 1, 2026

1 p.m. ET

FOX

9

at Chiefs

Sunday Nov 8, 2026

1 p.m. ET

CBS

10

vs. Bills

Sunday Nov 15, 2026

1 p.m. ET

CBS

11

at Chargers

Sunday Nov 22, 2026

4:05 p.m. ET

FOX

12

at Dolphins

Sunday Nov 29, 2026

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

13

BYE WEEK

n/a

n/a

n/a

14

vs. Broncos

Sunday Dec 13, 2026

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

15

at Cardinals

Sunday Dec 20, 2026

4:05 p.m. ET

FOX

16

vs. Patriots (per NerdingonNFL)

Sunday Dec 27, 2026

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

17

vs. Vikings

Sunday Jan 3, 2026

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

18

at Buffalo Bills

TBD

TBD

TBD

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Jovan Alford
JOVAN ALFORD

Jovan has over 13 years of experience in sports media, including stops at The Philadelphia Tribune, SB Nation, FanSided and Hoops Habit. Most recently joining OnSI, his teams covered include the New York Jets, New York Yankees and New York Knicks.

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