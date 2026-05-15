Jets Given More Reason for Hope That T'Vondre Sweat Trade Will Pay Off

While the New York Jets made a lot of notable selections in the 2026 NFL Draft and head into offseason team activities (OTAs) feeling much better about their roster following a 3-14 season, there was one move the team made earlier this offseason that could pay huge dividends.

In what was viewed as a slam dunk decision by general manager Darren Mougey when he traded for former Tennessee Titans nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, recent comments from his Titans teammate Jeffrey Simmons suggest the 2024 second-rounder out of Texas could finally have a breakout season.

He's got some potential that sometimes he doesn't understand. And I feel like for me, that's the reason why I'm like, 'Sweat, you're coming to Dallas with me this offseason, Simmons said when discussing Sweat's trade. (h/t The Long Beach Joe Show X account). I wanted to pull that out of him to be able, like, 'I have so much potential. I could be the best nose tackle in the game of football.' And he has the potential to do that. I hate it, but it's a business.

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons says that he hated that T'Vondre Sweat was traded to the #Jets and that Sweat has the potential to be the best nose tackle in the game of football! #Jetup pic.twitter.com/rF5QcrvMZZ — The Long Beach Joe Show (@TheLongBeachJoe) May 14, 2026

This comes after Sweat's new teammate, veteran Harrison Phillips, made it clear to serve as a mentor for Sweat and put him under his wing. Past concerns about discipline and conditioning issues raise some doubt. But when you consider the improvements the Jets made to address one of the league's worst defenses last season, they certainly hope that Sweat can turn into the guy that Simmons feels he can be as he heads into Year 3.

T'Vondre Sweat's hype continues to build after latest comments

Sweat has only 85 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two passes defended, and 13 run stuffs in his first two seasons in the league (29 games). However, work ethic and locker room issues aside, he has showcased his potential when his focus has been on the field.

The Jets will also take any improvement they can get defensively after ranking 31st in scoring defense (29.6 PPG), 29th in run defense (139.5 YPG), and 17th in pass defense (216.1 YPG) last season.

Between the mentorship from Phillips and the high praise Sweat's former teammate gave him, it is clear how much upside there is with the young defensive lineman, and that the sky is the limit for what he can do on a revamped defense that will likely be better.

Not only is Sweat currently listed as a starter on the Jets' depth chart, but he joins arguably the deepest position on the roster. Furthermore, first-round pick David Bailey and second-round pick D'Angelo Ponds should inject some life into the pass rush and secondary, respectively, giving the Jets some additional optimism going into the 2026 season.

This was a team that did not record a single interception last season, so any improvements the Jets make should impact every position on the roster coming off another disappointing campaign. That is what makes the hype surrounding Sweat so encouraging when you factor in the gains the team made to surround him with talented players.

The previous issues cannot be ignored, especially since they ultimately led the Titans to decide to let Sweat go. Even with that said, his outlook could not be brighter on a revamped Jets defense that should play to his advantage even more.

To say he could be the best nose tackle in the league at this point in his career may be a stretch right now, but his ability to be an impact player who can take away the run is exactly what the Jets need.