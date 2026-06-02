Just-Released Kicker Should Have Jets' Attention as Younghoe Koo Implodes at OTAs

The starting kicker position for the Jets will be a constant topic of discussion among the fanbase over the next couple of months until head coach Aaron Glenn finds his guy.

The Jets opened OTAs last week at Florham Park with three kickers on their 90-man roster, as Younghoe Koo joined the fray. Koo, the former Pro Bowler, made his presence felt immediately in the kicker competition, nailing all four of his kicks, including a 47-yard field goal.

He was much better than Lenny Krieg, who missed two kicks and was sent packing on Monday, and Cade York wasn’t a factor due to a groin injury. That said, heading into the second week of OTAs, Koo had a chance to further strengthen his case at Tuesday’s OTA session in front of the media.

Instead, Koo did the complete opposite as he wasn’t close on a 53-yard field goal attempt that York made, per Jets on SI’s Nick Faria. The veteran kicker also shanked a 45-yard field goal, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

While this is only one practice session, Koo’s missed kicks should send alarm bells to the Jets that they need to keep an eye on other options. Luckily for them, former All-Pro Jason Sanders just hit the open market and should be on the team’s shortlist.

Jets should throw Jason Sanders on free agent shortlist as competition rages on

On Tuesday morning, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that the New York Giants parted ways with Sanders, who was embroiled in a kicker battle with Ben Sauls and Dominic Zvada.

Despite Sanders being a more accomplished kicker, the Giants chose to go with unproven guys. That isn’t totally shocking, especially when you consider that Sanders missed all of last season with a hip injury.

However, Dunleavy mentioned that Sanders recently kicked at OTAs. With all that being said, the Jets should monitor the veteran kicker’s situation closely and also do their own homework on why he was let go this early in the competition.

But based on his resume, Sanders would be an upgrade over York and give Koo a run for his money in the kicker competition. During the 2024 season with the Dolphins, the veteran kicker made 90.2% of his field goals (37-of-41) and went an impeccable 12-of-14 from 50-plus yards out. He also made 92.9% (26-of-28) of his extra points.

The last time Sanders made 90% or more of his field goals was in 2020 (92.3%, 36-of-39), which was the season he made first-team All-Pro. For his career, the 30-year-old kicker has made 84.6% of his field goals, which is better than York's mark (73.3%), but not Koo's (85.3%).

That said, if Sanders is anywhere near the guy we saw in 2024, he would be an upgrade over Koo as he’s not only accurate but has a big leg, making field goals from 57 yards out in 2023 and 2024.

Nonetheless, we’ll see if Koo can rebound from a poor performance at OTAs because if not, it could lead the Jets to bring in another new face to what has become a never-ending battle.