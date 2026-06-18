Kiko Mauigoa Is Already Putting Jets Veteran LBs on Notice at Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is an important period for players battling to earn a prominent role on the team. With this being the last item on the offseason practice schedule before training camp, these players need to leave a good impression on the coaching staff before being let go for a month.

For the New York Jets, the linebacker group is one of several position battles the team has. While Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood are etched in as the starters, the third linebacker position is up for grabs, as the Jets’ brass bypassed adding to the unit in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Although there have been calls to add a veteran to the mix, Francisco "Kiko" Mauigao has paused the chatter, taking advantage of his opportunity on Tuesday. According to Jets on SI’s Nick Faria, the former 2025 fifth selection “has had an underrated start to minicamp”, coming away with multiple pass breakups in coverage.

Faria also highlighted Mauigoa’s play as a run-defender, adding that he “seemed to be reading the run very well.” With his standout performance in practice, the second-year player has put himself in a strong position to earn the third linebacker spot.

Mauigoa is in the driver’s seat for Jets’ LB3 role

Alongside Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker are also competing for the third linebacker role. Both players had some "quality moments” in OTAs, according to Faria, performing well in coverage.

While one practice won’t solidify him for a starting role, Mauigoa’s encouraging play gives him an edge over McCrary-Ball and Walker. Despite both players having more experience, Mauigoa was head coach Aaron Glenn’s preferred choice last season.

The former Miami Hurricanes logged more defensive snaps (328) than both McCrary-Ball (106) and Walker (195) despite struggling with inconsistency. Additionally, Mauigoa wasn’t good in coverage according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, receiving a 31.7 coverage grade, which ranked 82nd among 88 qualifying linebackers.

He allowed 10 receptions (14 targets) for 83 receiving yards and one touchdown. Even though Mauigoa wasn’t as great as McCrary-Ball and Walker in this area, it’s evident that Glenn and the coaching staff believe in his athletic and developmental upside.

His recent performance against the pass provides hope that Mauigoa has progressed in this area. Mauigoa has already showcased that he can be a solid run defender, logging 11 stops last season.

Although the Jets' big emphasis entering the offseason was improving against the run, they also prioritized improving against the pass after allowing the most passing touchdowns (36) last season.

If Mauigoa can continue to develop in coverage, he could widen the gap from the competition and carve out a significant role this year.

Again, the pecking order won’t be established based on performance in minicamp; however, Mauigoa is well on his way towards winning that LB3 role. But now his play must translate over to training camp.

If he does that, it will force the Jets to forego adding a free agent at the position. Mauigoa has flashed potential, but he must continue to stack days and provide consistent production before Glenn etches his name as the LB3.