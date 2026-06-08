Biggest Jets OTA Overreaction Starts in the Linebacker Room

Organized team activities are always an easy opportunity for fans and media to overreact to certain players or problems that each team may have. A big play or difficult practice could lead some fans to panic well before it's acceptable to do so.

For the New York Jets, the two biggest concerns from fans have been at obvious positions: kicker and linebacker.

Gang Green's kicking problems are well documented. After letting Nick Folk walk in free agency, the team is opting for a competition between Cade York and Jason Sanders. That battle will not be decided until the end of the preseason.

As for the linebacker position, though, it's clear that OTAs could end up providing a false sense of security. Or at least an unfair confidence in a group that still has much to prove.

Jets fans shouldn't rush to buy OTA hype around LB room just yet

New York's linebacker concerns are well documented. Jamien Sherwood is coming off his worst year as a pro after signing a three-year extension with the team during the 2025 offseason. The team also signed 37-year-old Demario Davis in free agency to add leadership to the LB room.

Outside of their two starters, there are a lot of questions. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Mykal Walker, and Kiko Mauigoa are competing for the third linebacker spot in the starting lineup. Each has had quality moments during OTA practices.

At first glance, it seemed the Jets' linebacker needs were overblown. Davis has recorded an interception, and McCrary Ball has played well in coverage. Sherwood has looked good against the run as well.

But that's where the overreaction comes in.

No need for a team is "solved" during OTAs. A position group could look strong during this stage of workouts, but then look like a dud at the start of training camp or during the regular season. A good example of this happened for the Jets last year.

New York's cornerback room was supposed to be a good group in 2025. With Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens, the hope was that the Jets would be one of the stingiest in passing yards allowed. They dominated OTAs at a quality level that left fans excited for the position group.

Then the games began. New York couldn't stop a cold and moved Gardner at the trade deadline. As it turned out, going up against a Justin Fields passing offense was not a good test for the room at all. They gave up the most touchdown passes in the NFL last season (36) and didn't record an interception all year.

The Jets' linebacker room could be in a similar situation, especially since the pads aren't on. Until they do, and New York shows they can produce at a high level during actual games, any practice rep shown in OTAs will mean little.

And make any hope a clear overreaction.