1 Edge Rusher Target for Jets in Each Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense, but they quickly traded Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, which opened a hole at edge rusher. Still, the addition of T'Vondre Sweat in this deal was enough to make it worthwhile for the Jets.

Either way, the Jets need to add an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's a prospect in each round of the draft whom the Jets could target to fill this pressing need.

Round 1: Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese

The Jets are seemingly making a decision between Arvell Reese and David Bailey for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. I'm going to lean with Reese, especially considering how closely the Jets have kept tabs on him this offseason. Reese is a physical freak with the highest potential in the draft class. If he reaches his peak, he's the closest thing to Micah Parsons besides the real thing.

Round 2: Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It's quite unlikely the Jets go with another edge rusher in Round 2, considering it's almost guaranteed they take one in Round 1. But if Zion Young is on the board at pick No. 44, the Jets may have no choice but to take the best player available. He has elite size and solid strength. Young has been flying up draft boards for a reason. The potential is certainly there.

The Jets don't have a third round pick.

Round 4: Alabama EDGE LT Overton

Alabama's LT Overton is a very versatile defensive lineman who could be used in a slew of different schemes. He could work as an edge rusher or he could stick his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 defensive end. Overton was in the backfield a lot in 2024, recording 39 pressures and 32 quarterback hurries in just over 500 total snaps.

Round 5: Ohio State EDGE Caden Curry

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry runs during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Curry is one of the more underrated pass rushers in this draft class because he was overshadowed by players like Reese, Kayden McDonald, Caleb Downs, and plenty of others. But Curry is a dominant force on the edge, considering he recorded 11 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season. He's the kind of player worth taking a shot on down the board.

The Jets don't have a sixth-round pick.

Round 7: Texas EDGE Trey Moore

The Jets are seemingly looking to build a diverse defense, so a versatile edge rusher like Trey Moore could fit perfectly. Moore is a lot like Reese, but the traits are all a bit worse. Still, the fact that he can play in multiple roles like Reese has to be enticing for the Jets, especially late in the draft.