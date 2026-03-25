4 NFL Draft Prospects for Jets to Watch at Ohio State Pro Day

The New York Jets will reportedly be well represented at the Ohio State pro day on Wednesday. And it makes sense because Ohio State has early first round prospects, mid first round prospects, second round prospects, third round prospects, all the way down the board.

The Jets could be eyeing prospects to use the No. 2 pick on. They could also be eyeing prospects with a fifth round or sixth round projection. Either way, it's crucial to have coaches and scout in attendance for this pro day.

Which Ohio State draft prospects should the Jets be watching at the pro day on Wednesday?

Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) warms-up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor , Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the best players in the entire draft class, but he's projected to fall a little bit because of the low positional value of a safety. Either way, the Jets should have a close eye on him. He would fit their defense perfectly, especially as they continue rebuilding. If he falls past pick No. 8 or pick No. 9, the Jets could be in the territory to trade up to select him.

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Jets have the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft, alongside the No. 2 overall pick. With the No. 16 pick, they could have their eyes on one of the better wide receivers on the board, or they could target the best player available. If they choose the latter, Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald has an argument as the best player available. He was a dominant force on the Ohio State defensive line and could be the perfect player to add next to T'Vondre Sweat. It would certainly help build up the defensive line.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jets desperately need a wide receiver and Ohio State's Carnell Tate is seemingly the best option on the board. But he's expected to go in the first eight picks, so it's unlikely the Jets will be able to land him unless they trade up. But you can never fully predict how a draft will fall, so the Jets need to do their due diligence with Tate in case they end up in the perfect position to trade up and land him. Finding a way to bring him in would be the dream scenario for the Jets.

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. (53) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) bring down Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duh.

The Jets are seemingly deciding between Arvell Reese and David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick. Tate and Downs would be potential trade up scenarios. Reese is almost certainly going to be available for the Jets. They will be watching him close and looking to learn a lot about him at this pro day. If they're impressed, expect him to come off the board at pick No. 2 this year.