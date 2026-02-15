2 Veteran Coaches Claim Frank Reich is Key to Jets' Offensive Revival

Aaron Glenn survived a disastrous 3-14 debut but the pressure is on to turn the New York Jets around in his sophomore season. Glenn is on the hottest seat in the league entering the 2026 campaign. And he responded by overhauling his coaching staff this offseason.

The Jets will start over with new coordinators on both sides of the ball and Glenn assuming defensive play-calling duties in 2026. With even more on his plate in a pivotal season, Glenn is relying on Frank Reich to take control of the offense.

Reich emerged as the Jets’ new offensive coordinator following the offseason staff purge. But the veteran coach will have his work cut out for him. New York fielded the league’s 29th-ranked offense, averaging 263.6 total yards and 17.6 points per game in 2025. And the passing offense produced an NFL-worst 140.3 yards per contest.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Yet despite the obvious challenges, Reich received major votes of confidence from two veteran coaches who know the Jets OC well. “He’s going to go to New York and he’s going to get that offense going… There’s no doubt in my mind,” Duce Staley said of Reich, per Newsday’s Al Iannazzone.

Can Frank Reich fix the Jets’ broken offense?

Oct 29, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (L) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich(R) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Staley spent two seasons with Reich on the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff, winning Super Bowl LII together. And when Reich took over the Carolina Panthers in 2023, Staley joined the team as assistant head coach.

Now Reich is in New York facing a daunting rebuild. But Staley is certain the 64-year-old coordinator is up for the challenge. “He walked right into the Jets, and I promise you, he doesn’t sweat. When it comes to [adversity], he invites that,” Staley added.

Doug Pederson agrees. The former Eagles head coach hired Reich as his offensive coordinator in 2016. And he’s confident that Glenn made the right decision. “Aaron knows that the offense is going to be well taken care of [with Reich],” Pederson said, per Newsday.

Both Pederson and Staley witnessed Reich help to develop Carson Wentz into an All-Pro passer after a rocky rookie season. And when Wentz went down with a knee injury, Reich coached Nick Foles to a championship.

The Jets’ biggest obstacle continues to be the quarterback position. But Staley believes Reich is the key to this decades-long deficiency. “There’s not a better quarterback coach in the league,” Staley insisted, per Iannazzone.

“These are opportunities that Frank ultimately just loves and thrives in. He loves these challenges and he loves developing the quarterback position,” Pederson added.

More NFL: Woody Johnson Played Key Role in NFLPA Team Report Card Ban