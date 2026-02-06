Ranking 8 Veteran Starting Quarterback Options for the Jets in 2026

The Jets are armed with a stockpile of picks in the upcoming draft, including the second overall selection. But with Fernando Mendoza just out of reach and no clear-cut fallback option, the team is back in familiar territory, attempting to solve its decades-old quarterback conundrum.

After a disastrous debut season, the pressure is on Aaron Glenn to deliver a competent sophomore campaign. Glenn shook up the coaching staff with a number of changes including hiring Frank Reich as the Jets offensive coordinator. Now the team faces the daunting task of addressing the need at quarterback. Since Reich joined the staff, several veteran signal callers have been mentioned as potential fits for the offense.

Here’s a look at eight passers who’ve been linked to the Jets’ QB search.

1. Mac Jones



Kyle Shanahan has a habit of reviving careers (Sam Darnold, Robert Saleh, Raheem Morris – probably). And the veteran head coach seemingly worked his magic with Mac Jones.

Pros: The 27-year-old veteran played well in relief of Brock Purdy, setting career-high marks in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating. Jones has a base salary of just $2.81 million in 2026. That’s great value for a bridge quarterback with extension potential. He’s a reliable and pragmatic, albeit unexciting, option for the Jets.

Cons: New York isn’t the only team interested in Jones, which could make him a pricey trade acquisition. Still, the Jets have 17 picks over the next two years. So the team is well equipped for a bidding war if Glenn and company set their sights on Jones.

2. Jacoby Brissett



Jones and Jacoby Brissett are really a toss up. Jones got the top spot here because he’s six years younger than Brissett, who’s entering his age-34 season.

Pros: Brissett had a career year in 2025. The veteran passer excelled in the same offense that stalled out with Kyler Murray at the helm. Brissett fits the pocket-passer mold associated with Reich-led offenses. And he’s familiar with the Jets’ OC, having spent three seasons with Reich in Indianapolis. Brissett is cost effective ($4.88 million in 2026) and clearly capable of improving a previously moribund offense.

Cons: Like Jones, Brissett is under contract next season and the Jets would need to acquire the QB through a trade. It’s unclear what Arizona plans to do at quarterback under new head coach (former Jets OC) Mike LaFleur. But Brissett will likely have several suitors competing for his services.

3. Malik Willis



If the Jets shift their focus to landing a long-term starter on the open market, Malik Willis jumps to the top of the list. The 26-year-old QB captivated football fans during a Week 17 spot start in prime time. Willis racked up 348 total yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens, setting the stage for a life-changing offseason.

Pros: Willis has exceptional athletic ability and arm talent. And he’s just entering his prime. Landing Willis in free agency would allow the Jets to use their profusion of picks on other positions, accelerating the rebuild.

Cons: QB-needy teams are lining up to sign the former third-round pick. The demand could drive up the price, making Willis something of a risky signing considering the small NFL sample size. And while his’ dual-threat skillset is intriguing, the Jets may be wary of pursuing a running quarterback after whiffing on Justin Fields.

4. Kirk Cousins



Kirk Cousins stepped into the starting role for the Falcons following Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury. The veteran passer was serviceable in his second year with Atlanta. Nonetheless, the team is expected to cut Cousins this offseason after restructuring his contract.

Pros: Entering his age-38 season, Cousins would be limited to a bridge QB role in New York. But he’s a fairly reliable game manager when he keeps the turnovers in check. Cousins should be relatively inexpensive after he’s released. And he’s looking for an opportunity to start, which the Jets could provide in the short term.

Cons: Cousins is capable of leading a team with dynamic playmakers and a strong defense to an 8-9, maybe a 9-8 record. But the results could be disastrous with the Jets. And we’ve already seen what it looks like when Big Kirko goes off the rails.

5. Kyler Murray



The Cardinals appear ready to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler. All Arizona needs is some desperate team to come along and get them out from underneath Kyler Murray’s crippling $230.5 million contract. And the Jets are rumored to be interested in the seven-year veteran.

Pros: Murray has had success in the NFL, winning Rookie of the Year and reaching back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021. He’s also a big name. So if Woody Johnson is itching to wrestle headlines away from the Giants after the John Harbaugh signing, a Murray trade would definitely make a splash.

Cons: Of course, making a franchise-altering move for media attention is not a smart way to run a professional football team. And as good as Murray was early in his career, he’s struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness over the last four seasons. The soon-to-be 29 year old isn’t likely to get healthier and more athletic in his 30s. Plus, Murray is set to earn nearly $80 million over the next two seasons.

6. Tua Tagovailoa



The Dolphins are motivated to trade Tua Tagovailoa, as cutting him would trigger a cataclysmic $99.2 million dead cap hit. Miami needs to find a team that’s willing to take on Tua’s contract, with the former Pro Bowler set to earn $54 million in 2026.

Pros: Well… Tagovailoa led the league with 4,624 passing yards as recently as 2023. And just last year Tua posted an NFL-high 72.9 completion percentage (in 11 games). Also, Tagovailoa is actually younger than Kyler Murray. It doesn’t sound right but it’s true. He’ll only be 28 next season.

Cons: Tua’s been plagued by injuries throughout his career. And Tagovailoa suffered his third documented concussion in 2024. Tua stayed healthy in 2025 but he struggled with turnovers and was benched toward the end of a disappointing season. Even with the Dolphins covering a big chunk of his 2026 salary, Tagovailoa seems like an odd fit for the Jets. He’d either be an expensive bridge QB or an extremely risky long-term starter.

7. Carson Wentz



Kevin O’Connell’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer was put to the test by Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy in 2025. Wentz started five games and initially looked pretty solid. But he played through a shoulder injury for two games before suffering a season-ending torn labrum.

Pros: Wentz has been linked to the Jets due to his connection to Frank Reich. They were both with the Eagles in 2017. And Reich brought Wentz to Indianapolis when he was the Colts head coach. The 33-year-old quarterback is now a free agent, available for around the league minimum.

Cons: There’s a reason Wentz is available for the minimum. He hasn’t been a consistent starter since playing for Reich in 2021. And Wentz struggled down the stretch that season, costing the Colts a playoff berth. In Philadelphia Reich coached Nick Foles, not Wentz, to a Super Bowl win.

8. Geno Smith



The veteran quarterback endured a brutal debut season with the Raiders. Las Vegas reunited Geno Smith with Pete Carroll hoping the duo could recapture some of their Seahawks magic. But the pairing only yielded misery.

Pros: Smith’s 2025 crashout was something of a spiritual return to the Jets. But an actual reunion with the team that gave up on him 10 years ago would be an unexpected twist. Smith enjoyed a strong three-year run with the Seahawks, making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2022 and 2023. While he’ll be 36 next season, Smith will likely draw some interest as a pocket-passing bridge quarterback.

Cons: It’s hard to imagine a less inspired move the Jets could make this offseason. Not all of the Raiders’ failures are on Smith. But he did quarterback the league’s worst overall offense in 2025. Bringing Smith back to New York to address the Jets’ broken offense seems ill-advised.



