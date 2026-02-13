Woody Johnson Played Key Role in NFLPA Team Report Card Ban

The NFLPA report cards were an annual survey that allowed players to rate their working environment across a range of categories, including teams’ facilities, food, treatment of families, coaching staff and ownership.

In the last players association survey grading the 2024 season, the New York Jets didn’t do very well. The Jets finished 29th overall out of 32 teams. And Woody Johnson was rated the worst owner in the NFL with an F grade.

Players and fans won’t find out if Woody and the Jets improved in the 2025 season because, as of Friday, the report cards have been banned. The NFL filed a grievance against the players association back in November over the evaluations. And in a memo circulated to all 32 teams Friday, the league announced that an arbitrator sided with the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The year-end surveys were deemed to violate the collective bargaining agreement. The decision prohibits the NFLPA from continuing to publish the report cards. And Woody Johnson played a leading role in getting the annual evaluations banned.

Woody Johnson pushed for report card ban after unfavorable grade

While the NFLPA first sought players’ feedback in report card form for the 2022 season, the player surveys wound up in the league’s crosshairs after the 2024 edition. Johnson narrowly edged out David Tepper of the Panthers and the Cardinals Michael Bidwill as the league’s worst owner.

Following the release of last year’s report card, Johnson called the evaluation “totally bogus” at the league meeting in March. He accused the NFLPA of violating processes to ensure fairness and accuracy, thus leading the charge to challenge the surveys that ultimately resulted in their prohibition.

Johnson was in a bad way at the time. The damning report card came right on the heels of a tumultuous stretch for the longtime owner: The Aaron Rodgers era ended in disaster. Reports claimed his teenage sons were involved in organizational decision making (and occasional locker room speech making). It was rumored that he vetoed a trade based on a player’s Madden rating.

The NFLPA report cards will be missed. They were a fascinating look behind the curtain for football fans. But they also provided a valuable resource for players faced with free agency decisions. And, ideally, the report cards would serve as an honest evaluation that allowed teams to address perceived shortcomings and make improvements.

